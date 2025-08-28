American Taylor Townsend says she was told she has 'no class, no education' by opponent after US Open win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Taylor Townsend let out a roar after upsetting No. 25-ranked Jelena Ostapenko, 7-5, 6-1, in her second-round match at the U.S. Open on Wednesday.

But a face-to-face confrontation between the two competitors at center court was the biggest story coming out of Court 11.

Townsend said that Ostapenko, a Latvian native who has a French Open title under her belt from 2017, said she has "no class" and "no education."

Townsend, who is Black, was asked by a reporter if Ostapenko’s comments at the net had racial undertones.

"I didn’t take it in that way, but also, you know, that has been a stigma in our community of being ‘not educated’ and all of the things, when it’s the furthest thing from the truth," Townsend replied.

"So, whether it had racial undertones or not, that’s something she can speak on. The only thing that I’m worried about right now is continuing to move forward through this tournament."

Ostapenko wasn’t asked by reporters, but she posted on Instagram about the confrontation, specifically talking about "how many messages I received that I am a racist."

"I was NEVER racist in my life and I respect all nations of people in the world," Ostapenko posted. "For me, it doesn’t matter where you come from."

During the verbal altercation at the net, Ostapenko said something inaudible to Townsend as she went to shake the chair umpire’s hand. It clearly irked Townsend, who had an exasperated expression on her face before things got a bit more heated.

Ostapenko was seen waving her finger at Townsend while they jawed back and forth.

"It’s competition. People get upset when they lose," Townsend, who is ranked No. 1 in doubles, said after the match.

Townsend added that in past matches against Ostapenko there was never any issues.

"There’s no beef on my side," she said. "She told me I have no education, no class, and to see what happens if we play each other outside of the U.S. I said, ‘I’m excited. Bring it.’ I’ve never been the one to back down from anything like that."

Townsend’s social media post began by saying she felt Townsend was "disrespectful" after not apologizing for the net cord helping her secure a point in the match.

"There are some rules in tennis which most of the players follow and it was (the) first time ever that this happened to me on tour," Ostapenko said. "If she plays in her homeland, it doesn’t mean that she can behave and do whatever she wants."

Ostapenko also didn’t like that Townsend warmed up before the match at the net instead of at the baseline. Townsend said she’s been doing the routine for years and it has never been an issue.

Townsend is a star in WTA doubles, but in singles, she is ranked No. 139. She is the lowest-ranked American woman to beat a past Grand Slam champion at a major since Kristie Ahn, who just so happened to beat Ostapenko at the 2019 U.S. Open.

Townsend has a tough third-round matchup against, as she will face No. 5-ranked Mirra Andreeva, the 18-year-old phenom, on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

