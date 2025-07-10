Aryna Sabalenka reveals what Amanda Anisimova did in Wimbledon semifinal that 'p---ed me off'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aryna Sabalenka joked that she wouldn't have a "Roland-Garros press conference" after her Wimbledon semifinals loss, but she provided quite the moment anyway.

Sabalenka, the top seed at the Wimbledon Championships, was upset by No. 13 Amanda Anisimova in three sets on Thursday, and in the midst of their battle, Sabalenka apparently didn't love something the American pulled.

In the second set, Anisimova, of the United States, celebrated a point before the ball went by Sabalenka.

Sabalenka was asked about her reaction to the point post-match and did not hold back.

"She kind of p---ed me off, like, saying, 'That’s what she does all the time.' I was just trying to chase the ball. She was already celebrating it. I was like ‘I mean, that’s a bit too early,'" Sabalenka said, via The Tennis Letter.

"But I was grateful and thankful that she [did] that because … it actually helped me to keep fighting. I was like, ‘OK, now I’m gonna show you the tennis.’ I came back because I got really angry in that moment. Probably in the third set I should’ve remembered, and probably it would’ve helped. But it is what it is."

Sabalenka also appeared heated during that third set when Anisimova took a 5-2 third-set lead on a forehand that tipped the net and then bounced twice on Sabalenka's side. It's common practice for players to apologize if they score in such a fashion – but Anisimova did not.

Sabalenka appeared to ask the American why she did not apologize.

"I don’t know if that’s anything more than gamesmanship right there," play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler said.

"I’ve never heard a player question that . . . not everyone says sorry. . . . She’s not a happy camper right now," analyst Chris Evert added.

Anisimova, 23, won 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in a grueling three-set match. The victory for Anisimova sends her to a Grand Slam tournament final for the first time in her career. Prior to this match, Sabalenka had only lost one set in the entire tournament.

Anisimova is the first American woman to make the Wimbledon final since Serena Williams in 2019 - no American has won since Williams three years prior.

The American now has a 6-3 record against Sabalenka in her career.

Fox News Digital's Ryan Canfield contributed to this report.

