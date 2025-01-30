Expand / Collapse search
American figure skater's eerie social media post sparks concern after plane collides with Army helicopter

Spencer Lane posted on Instagram and TikTok before the flight

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Over 30 bodies recovered in DC plane crash, NSA Waltz says Video

Over 30 bodies recovered in DC plane crash, NSA Waltz says

National Security Advisor Mike Waltz joins 'Fox & Friends' to provide an update on the American Airlines plane collision near D.C. and the Trump administration's response.

An American figure skater’s social media post sparked concern about his whereabouts as it appeared he was on the plane that collided with a U.S. Army helicopter on Wednesday night.

Spencer Lane posted a photo on his Instagram while the American Airlines flight was on the runway at Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. The plane appeared to be waiting to take off for Reagan International Airport near Washington, D.C.

Rescue boar on the Potomac

A boat works the scene near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

"ICT (to) DCA," the post on his Instagram Stories read.

Lane did not post anything else after that. Another post on his Instagram Stories showed him warming up with Kohaku Murai. He had also shared a collage of pictures with other team members who were in Wichita, Kansas.

Mid-Air Collision At DC's Reagan Airport Suspends All Flights

Onlookers watch as emergency crews respond to the crash site near the Potomac River after a passenger jet collided with a helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (Alex Wroblewski/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

U.S. Figure Skating said earlier Thursday that athletes, coaches and family members involved with its organization were on board the flight.

"U.S. Figure Skating can confirm that several members of our skating community were sadly aboard American Airlines Flight 5342, which collided with a helicopter yesterday evening in Washington, D.C.," the organization said. "These athletes, coaches, and family members were returning home from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas

"We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts. We will continue to monitor the situation and will release more information as it becomes available."

Rescuers work on the Potomac River in Washington DC after a tragic plane crash

Emergency vehicles stage at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday night, Jan. 29, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. (Kevin Wolf/AP)

Officials said Thursday they didn’t think there were any survivors.

