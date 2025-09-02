Expand / Collapse search
Florida State Seminoles

ACC fines Florida State $50,000 under new policy after fans storm field following upset over Alabama

The ACC will fine teams $100,000 for the second offense

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Florida State was fined $50,000 after fans stormed the field following Saturday’s 31-17 victory over Alabama, becoming the first team in the ACC to receive the fine following the conference’s policy change in July. 

The ACC announced the fine Monday, noting that the celebratory actions by fans were a violation of the league’s event security policy. 

Florida State fans celebrate

Florida State fans celebrate on the field after a win against Alabama in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Florida. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

"The violation occurred when fans entered the field of play after the conclusion of the contest. The conference’s event security policy is designed to protect the safety and well-being of all student-athletes, coaches, officials and fans," the statement read. 

"In accordance with ACC policy, Florida State will incur a fine of $50,000 for a first offense."

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips announced the policy change in July, which limits fans from storming the field in football and men’s and women’s basketball. 

The policy, which tracks a two-year period, will fine schools $50,000 for the first offense. The second will result in a $100,000 fine and the third, $200,000. 

Florida State Seminoles fans storm the field

Florida State Seminoles fans storm the field after a win over Alabama Crimson Tide during the fourth quarter of a football game at Doak Campbell Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Florida. (Butch Dill/Getty Images)

"Our enhanced health and safety initiatives reflect our continued responsibility to lead with integrity, prioritize the well-being of our programs and fans, and modernize our operations to meet the evolving needs of today’s collegiate landscape," Phillips said at the time of the announcement. 

The ACC is not the first conference to implement policies meant to thwart fans from storming the field or court. 

Fans storm the field

Fans of the Florida State Seminoles storm the field after the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Doak S. Campbell Stadium on Bobby Bowden Field on Aug. 30, 2025, in Tallahassee, Florida. The Seminoles upset the #8 Crimson Tide 31 to 17.  (Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

In May, the SEC increased its previous policy to fine schools $500,000 per incident. It replaced the old policy in which the first offense resulted in $100,000 and increased for each subsequent offense. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

