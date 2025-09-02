ACC fines Florida State $50,000 under new policy after fans storm field following upset over Alabama

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida State was fined $50,000 after fans stormed the field following Saturday’s 31-17 victory over Alabama, becoming the first team in the ACC to receive the fine following the conference’s policy change in July.

The ACC announced the fine Monday, noting that the celebratory actions by fans were a violation of the league’s event security policy.

"The violation occurred when fans entered the field of play after the conclusion of the contest. The conference’s event security policy is designed to protect the safety and well-being of all student-athletes, coaches, officials and fans," the statement read.

"In accordance with ACC policy, Florida State will incur a fine of $50,000 for a first offense."

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips announced the policy change in July, which limits fans from storming the field in football and men’s and women’s basketball.

The policy, which tracks a two-year period, will fine schools $50,000 for the first offense. The second will result in a $100,000 fine and the third, $200,000.

"Our enhanced health and safety initiatives reflect our continued responsibility to lead with integrity, prioritize the well-being of our programs and fans, and modernize our operations to meet the evolving needs of today’s collegiate landscape," Phillips said at the time of the announcement.

The ACC is not the first conference to implement policies meant to thwart fans from storming the field or court.

In May, the SEC increased its previous policy to fine schools $500,000 per incident. It replaced the old policy in which the first offense resulted in $100,000 and increased for each subsequent offense.

