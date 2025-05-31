Aaron Rodgers keeps future with Steelers, football uncertain while focusing on personal priorities: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Aaron Rodgers have been linked for months in free agency, but that doesn’t mean a union is imminent.

Rodgers, 41, reportedly has not given the Steelers any guarantee he'll sign with the team.

Rodgers "has not affirmatively told the Steelers that he's coming," NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said during a recent appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show."

The four-time NFL MVP said he has not closed the door on retirement.

"I’m open to anything and attached to nothing. Retirement could still be a possibility, but right now my focus is and has been and will continue to be on my personal life. … There’s still conversations that are being had," Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show" in April.

"I’m in a different phase of my life. I’m 41 years old. I’m in a serious relationship. I have off-the-field stuff that requires my attention. I have personal commitments I’ve made not knowing what my future was going to look like after last year that are important to me.

"And I have a couple of people in my inner, inner circle who are really battling some difficult stuff. So, I have a lot of things that are taking my attention — and have, beginning really in January — away from football."

Voluntary offseason practices are underway, but it remains to be seen whether Rodgers decides to play football and sign with the Steelers or if he will decide to call it a career after 20 seasons.

With the New York Jets last season, Rodgers threw for 3,987 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 games.

The Steelers last season went 10-7 with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields as their starting quarterbacks. However, Wilson and Fields departed in free agency.

Fields left for the Jets, and Wilson left for the New York Giants.

The Steelers have three quarterbacks on their roster — Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson and sixth-round draft pick Will Howard.

