Steelers star linebacker says Aaron Rodgers free agency saga is not a 'distraction at all'

Aaron Rodgers remains a free agent, and the four-time MVP is still being tied to the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency rumors.

Steelers star linebacker Alex Highsmith said that the Rodgers’ rumors are not a distraction to the team.

"I just feel like in the locker room and stuff, we’re in there working, and I think that’s just really what it’s about at this point," Highsmith said during an appearance on NFL Network’s "The Insiders" on Thursday.

"I know that if he does sign, we’re definitely going to be really excited to have him. We know who he is. He’s a Hall-of-Fame quarterback. He’s one of the best to ever do it. I wouldn’t say it’s a distraction at all, but we all know what type of quarterback he is and what he brings to the table."

The Steelers last season went 10-7 with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields as their starting quarterbacks throughout the season. However, both Wilson and Fields departed in free agency.

Fields left for the New York Jets and Wilson left for the New York Giants.

The Steelers have three quarterbacks on their roster — Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson and sixth-round draft pick Will Howard. Highsmith is excited for whomever the team’s quarterback is in Week 1.

"I think we just try to put our best foot forward every day, like with who’s in the building right now. I know Mason being there, he’s done a great job. The guys are rallying around him and, like I said, he’s been with us before and guys know him, Pittsburgh fans know him," Highsmith said.

"The way that he helped us finish in 2023 was awesome. No matter who’s back there for us, whether it’s him or if Aaron Rodgers is gonna come, I’m just excited. Whoever’s back there, we’re gonna have their backs, and we’re gonna rally behind them. Just excited for whoever it’s gonna be."

With the Jets last season, Rodgers threw for 3,987 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 games.

It remains to be seen whether Rodgers decides to play in 2025 or retire after a 20-year career that is bound for Canton.

Highsmith, in five seasons with the Steelers, has had 35.5 sacks in 77 career games and is a key cog in their defense.

