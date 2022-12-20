Aaron Rodgers on keeping playoff hopes alive following win over Rams: ‘Got two in the bag’

The Green Bay Packers are not done yet.

The postseason hopes for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers looked dead in the water just two weeks ago, but after losing five of seven games in the middle of the season, Green Bay is now 6-8 after beating the LA Rams on Monday night.

While the playoffs are still a long shot for the Packers, back-to-back wins over the Chicago Bears and the Rams have at least provided hope that a playoff spot is achievable.

"I do, yeah. I do, I do," Rodgers said after the game when asked if the Packers could win out. "Now we're going to play three better football teams, but I do. Definitely."

The consecutive wins came over two teams with a combined record of 7-21, with the Bears and the Rams at the bottom of the NFC.

Green Bay’s three remaining games come against teams squarely in the playoff race.

Next up are the Miami Dolphins, who are the last team in the AFC Playoffs with a record of 8-6.

The Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions round out Green Bay’s schedule, with the two teams combining for a record of 18-10.

"Well, it's three now," Rodgers said, according to ESPN "We've got two. Got two in the bag. I don't know. Look, before the Bears week, we knew we had a bye afterward, and those of us who sometimes peek ahead knew that we had to win five and then have a lot of things go our way.

"So, we've won two and just about everything we’ve needed to happen has gone our way. Just about, right? So, things are looking up."

It has been a frustrating season for Rodgers and the Packers, with Green Bay losing five consecutive games after starting the year 3-1.

Rodgers, who is working with a young receiving core, has thrown 10 interceptions, his highest total since the 2011 season.

However, the past two weeks have given Rodgers hope that the 2022 season can still be salvaged.

"We’ve just been practicing a little bit better," Rodgers said after the game. "The energy’s been a little bit better. It’s hard to put your finger on it. We’ve played a couple of teams we should have beat, so that being said, it’s still tough to win in the league.

"And I’ve said it earlier, I think we can beat anybody. We can also lose to anybody. But when you win a couple in a row, it starts to give you some confidence."

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and the Associated Press contributed to this report.