Packers' Aaron Rodgers appears slightly perturbed by Christian Watson

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers gave rookie wide receiver Christian Watson an opportunity to make a play late in their win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

The Packers were knocking at the Rams’ door on the goal line and threw a quick pass to Watson but the wide receiver wasn’t looking for the ball. Rodgers appeared openly frustrated with the rookie – something he’s done a few times during the 2022 season.

Rodgers spoke to ESPN’s Lisa Salters after the game and was asked about the throw to Watson.

"You wanna catch touchdowns, you run the right routes," Rodgers said.

Rodgers finished 22-of-30 with 229 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. He was sacked three times in the game. Aaron Jones led the team with 90 yards on the ground and 17 carries to go along with four catches for 36 yards and a score.

Green Bay is still in the hunt for a playoff spot despite how wild their season has been.

"We’ve just been practicing a little bit better," Rodgers said after the game. "The energy’s been a little bit better. It’s hard to put your finger on it. We’ve played a couple of teams we should have beat, so that being said, it’s still tough to win in the league.

"And I’ve said it earlier, I think we can beat anybody. We can also lose to anybody. But when you win a couple in a row, it starts to give you some confidence."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.