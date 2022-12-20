Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers
Published

49ers rookies hit with an outrageous dinner bill, Arik Armstead insists it was a 'prank'

The 49ers have the best defense in the league

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Drake Jackson and the other rookies on the team learned just what it costs to make it in the league, even as the team claimed the NFC West title last week.

Jackson posted the video on Instagram of what appeared to be the bill for the dinner, totaling just over $322,391. The eye-popping number had everyone on social media aghast, and they could not believe that could have been the final tally for the bill.

Drake Jackson, #95 of the San Francisco 49ers, pressures Trace McSorley, #19 of the Arizona Cardinals, during the fourth quarter at Estadio Azteca on Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City.

Drake Jackson, #95 of the San Francisco 49ers, pressures Trace McSorley, #19 of the Arizona Cardinals, during the fourth quarter at Estadio Azteca on Nov. 21, 2022 in Mexico City. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The rookie dinner is a tradition among NFL teams when the veterans would rack up a high price tag and make the rookies split the cost. Sounds like fun, especially for the defensive players who are making less than $1 million per season while trying to live and work in the Bay Area.

49ers star Arik Armstead, however, cleared the air about the dinner. He tweeted that the high bill was a "prank."

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, #45,, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Samuel Womack III, #26, and San Francisco 49ers long snapper Taybor Pepper, #46, celebrate during an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 30, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, #45,, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Samuel Womack III, #26, and San Francisco 49ers long snapper Taybor Pepper, #46, celebrate during an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 30, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. (Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Y’all silly if you thought a dinner can cost 300k. It was a prank. The waitress went overboard. The dinner was 7500 me and 2 other vets gave 1k towards it. The rooks split 4500. We had a great time too. I had good vets as a young player I would never do a rookie like that," Armstead tweeted.

The 49ers did have much reason to celebrate.

Arik Armstead, #91 of the San Francisco 49ers, rushes the quarterback during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium on Dec. 4, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. 

Arik Armstead, #91 of the San Francisco 49ers, rushes the quarterback during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium on Dec. 4, 2022 in Santa Clara, California.  (Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

San Francisco’s defense is the best in the league. They rank No. 1 in points allowed and yards allowed. The team picked up its 10th win of the season on Thursday against the Seattle Seahawks, matching their total from last year.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

