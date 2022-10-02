Aaron Judge takes quest to hit 62nd home run on the road after final regular-season home series

Aaron Judge missed out on a chance to set a new American League home-run record in three games against the Baltimore Orioles this weekend and now will only have four games left to do it.

Judge was 1-for-7 in the series against the Orioles, wrapping up the New York Yankees’ 3-1 loss Sunday to Baltimore with an 0-for-3 performance with three strikeouts. He was 1-for-2 with two walks on Friday and 0-for-2 with two walks on Saturday. The Yankees dropped two out of three to the Orioles.

"It'd be nice to hit it at home and do something special like that for the home fans but at the end of the day, I got a job to do, I got at-bats getting ready for the postseason. So it didn’t happen, but the season's not over yet," he said after the game Sunday.

Judge hit his 61st home run, which tied Roger Maris for the AL record, on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays. He missed out on a chance to hit one of the milestone dingers at Yankee Stadium. He last hit a home run at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sept. 20. It was his 60th of the year.

"They’re on their feet. They’re standing. You can hear a pin drop before the pitch is thrown," he said of the fans at Yankee Stadium. "It’s a pretty cool moment, and it’s kind of gearing us up for the postseason."

The Yankees have four games left on the schedule – all against the Texas Rangers.

The set begins Monday night at 7:05 p.m. ET. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Tuesday and wrap the season on Wednesday.

Judge is also in the midst of an American League Triple Crown hunt. He’s four points behind Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez for the batting lead. He already leads the league in home runs and RBI (130).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.