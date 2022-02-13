Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Super Bowl LVI
Published

Aaron Donald could retire if Rams win Super Bowl LVI: report

Donald, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, has eight Pro Bowls, seven All-Pros, 98 career sacks, and all-decade honors for the 2010s

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Lawrence Jones talks to NFL stars in Los Angeles Video

Lawrence Jones talks to NFL stars in Los Angeles

Fox News' Lawrence Jones talks to Dallas Cowboys player Micah Parsons on the future of his team.

If the Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI, Aaron Donald could potentially retire.

Rodney Harrison and Michele Tafoya of NBC reported pregame that the star defensive tackle could consider retirement if he ends up winning the first championship of his Hall of Fame career.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Defensive end Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington.

Defensive end Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

"He’s big on legacy," Harrison said during the live broadcast. "He doesn’t want to be known as a defender that accomplished so many individual things and never won a Super Bowl. But he also told me this: If he wins a Super Bowl, there’s a strong possibility he could walk away from the game and retire."

FILE- In this Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, file photo, Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) tackles Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) during an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif. As Donald, now 30, closes in on the franchise's career sacks record this week, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year says the only difference in his game with age is the recovery time necessary for minor injuries.  (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

FILE- In this Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, file photo, Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) tackles Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) during an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif. As Donald, now 30, closes in on the franchise's career sacks record this week, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year says the only difference in his game with age is the recovery time necessary for minor injuries.  (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File) (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

Donald, 30, is already considered to be one of the greatest defenders in league history.

FILE - Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) walks off the field after a loss to the New York Jets in an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif., in this Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, file photo. A lawyer and his 26-year-old client told Pittsburgh police Wednesday, April 14, 2021, that Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and others assaulted the man at a nightclub last weekend, causing multiple injuries. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

FILE - Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) walks off the field after a loss to the New York Jets in an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif., in this Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, file photo. A lawyer and his 26-year-old client told Pittsburgh police Wednesday, April 14, 2021, that Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and others assaulted the man at a nightclub last weekend, causing multiple injuries. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Donald is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, has eight Pro Bowls, seven All-Pros, 98 career sacks, and all-decade honors for the 2010s.

This past season, Donald racked up 84 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, four passes defended, and four forced fumbles.

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova