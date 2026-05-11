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NBA Playoffs

76ers' Tyrese Maxey disappointed with fan turnout for home playoff games vs Knicks

Philadelphia hasn't reached the Eastern Conference Finals since making the 2001 NBA Finals

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey was downcast after falling to the New York Knicks in Game 4 on Sunday night, leading to an early second-round playoff exit.

Maxey appeared to be more upset with the fan support.

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Tyrese Maxey dribbling basketball past Landry Shamet during NBA playoff game in Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey tries to get past New York Knicks' Landry Shamet during the second half of Game 3 in a second-round NBA playoff series in Philadelphia on May 8, 2026. (Matt Slocum/AP)

Knicks fans swarmed the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia for both Games 3 and 4. They got a front-row seat to watch their team sweep their Atlantic Division rival. Knicks fans even went as far as infiltrating local news broadcasts in celebration.

Maxey spoke about the fans in his postgame press conference.

"It absolutely sucks, if I'm being honest. It just sucks," he said, via SNY TV. "That's really all I can say about it, man. It's hard. It's definitely difficult. It's only one way to put a stop to it and it's, we have to go out there and win these games.

Joel Embiid shooting a free throw during an NBA playoff game in Philadelphia

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots a free throw during the first half of Game 4 against the New York Knicks in the second round of the NBA playoffs in Philadelphia on May 10, 2026. (Matt Slocum/AP)

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"Just being completely honest, we were better when we played them in the Garden this entire season. I know we lost Game 2 and 1, but Game 2 was better. The regular season was better. I was telling them, it felt louder here for them than it did in the Garden."

He said it was up to the team to drown out the noise.

"We got to put a stop to it as a team," Maxey added. "Winning these games, that's gonna make our fans louder than theirs or whatever. I don't know how to keep them out. I don't know the logistics of it, but it does suck. I can't even lie. It definitely does suck."

New York blew the doors off Philadelphia in Game 4 with a 144-114 win.

Tyrese Maxey defending Mikal Bridges during NBA playoff game in Philadelphia

Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers defends Mikal Bridges of the New York Knicks during the first half of Game 4 in the second-round NBA playoffs in Philadelphia on May 10, 2026. (Matt Slocum/AP)

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It was the eighth time in the last nine playoff appearances that the 76ers haven’t at least made it to the Eastern Conference Finals. Philadelphia hasn’t gotten that far in the postseason since making the 2001 NBA Finals.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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