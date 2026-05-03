Joel Embiid begs Sixers fans not to sell tickets to Knicks fans ahead of playoff matchup: 'We need you'

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Joel Embiid’s return to the No. 7-seeded Philadelphia Sixers helped spark an impressive First Round win over the No. 2 Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs.

Now, the former NBA MVP is asking Sixers fans to make sure they don’t sell tickets to fans of their next opponent: The New York Knicks.

The Knicks, led by All-Star guard Jalen Brunson, walloped the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of their series, collecting a record 51-point win on the road to move on to the next round. They were watching Game 7 closely between the Sixers and Celtics, and Philadelphia brought the comeback to fruition, with Embiid scoring a game-high 34 points in the victory.

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It was quite the rally for the Sixers, coming back from a 3-1 hole. But they now face a familiar playoff foe, and Embiid implored fans to make sure they’re in the seats and not those just a trip down the New Jersey Turnpike.

"I just have a message for our fans," Embiid said after the Sixers won Game 7, per ESPN. "Last time we played the Knicks, it felt like [Philadelphia] was Madison Square Garden East. We’re going to need the support.

76ERS' JOEL EMBIID FACES 'FLOPPING' ACCUSATIONS AFTER PHILLY'S GAME 7 WIN OVER CELTICS

"Don’t sell your tickets. This is bigger than you. We need you guys."

Tickets became a talking point during the teams’ 2024 matchup, where Sixers ownership tried to block Knicks fans from buying tickets at their arena for Game 6, where Philadelphia needed to win to move on. The Knicks ended up clinching the series on the road.

At the time, Embiid shared a similar message, admitting "it kind of pisses me off" that Sixers fans were outnumbered by the Knicks.

"Philly is considered a sports town," he added.

It’s no secret Knicks fans travel, especially if the road city is as close as it is with Philadelphia. It’s expected they’ll try to flood Xfinity Mobile Arena this time around, too.

"There’s going to be people who will sell the tickets because they need the money. Don’t do it, we need you guys," Embiid reiterated. "We need the support, and we need them to be extremely loud. If you need money, I’ve got you."

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Embiid and the Sixers will see if fans were listening in Game 3 of the next series, as the Knicks, the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, will host them at Madison Square Garden for Games 1 and 2, beginning Monday. Game 3 is set for Friday at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Embiid averaged 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in the final four games of the series after missing the first three due to an appendectomy.

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