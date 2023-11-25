Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Christian McCaffrey

49ers’ Christian McCaffrey appears to pray before record-breaking game

Olivia Culpo, McCaffrey's fiancée, posted the video to Instagram

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
close
Olivia Culpo shares video of 49ers star appearing to pray on the field before Thanksgiving Day game Video

Olivia Culpo shares video of 49ers star appearing to pray on the field before Thanksgiving Day game

Christian McCaffrey appeared to kneel in prayer before his record-breaking game against the Seahawks.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey put on a show Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks. 

The two-time Pro Bowler rushed for 119 yards on 19 carries and scored two touchdowns on the ground, setting the 49ers franchise record for rushing touchdowns in a season, with 11, according to The Athletic

Christian McCaffrey walks off the field

Christian McCaffrey, #23 of the San Francisco 49ers, walks off the field eating a turkey leg after beating the Seattle Seahawks 31-13 at Lumen Field on November 23, 2023, in Seattle, Washington.  (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Prior to the game, McCaffrey’s fiancée – Olivia Culpo – shared a video to her Instagram story of the 49ers star kneeling and appearing to pray in the endzone before kickoff. 

DOLLY PARTON STEALS SHOW ON THANKSGIVING, DRESSES AS DALLAS COWBOYS CHEERLEADER FOR HALFTIME PERFORMANCE

McCaffrey and Culpo announced their engagement in an Instagram post at the beginning of April. 

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo

Christian McCaffrey (L) and Olivia Culpo attend the 12th annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall on February 9, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona.  (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

San Francisco defeated Seattle 31-13, the first Thanksgiving Day victory for the organization since 1972. 

McCaffrey and his teammates celebrated with a classic Thanksgiving meal after moving to 8-3 on the year. 

"That was awesome," McCaffrey said, according to ESPN. "It was actually really good turkey, too. I have no idea how they kept all of the dishes hot . . . but the turkey was really good, well cooked. It wasn't dry at all, and like I said, still hot, which was impressive for being 20 minutes after the game."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 209 yards but had an interception returned for a touchdown early in the third quarter. 

Purdy bounced back, putting the game out of reach in the fourth quarter with a 28-yard touchdown to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Christian McCaffrey before playing Seattle

Christian McCaffrey, #23 of the San Francisco 49ers, is seen prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 23, 2023, in Seattle, Washington.  (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

"Ice in his veins. He’s such a good player," McCaffrey said of Purdy. "He makes plays all over the field, and watching how consistent he is back in the huddle. He's never too high. He's never too low. Anytime he’s got the ball in his hands, if there is a play to be made, he can make it."

The 49ers have won three games in a row since their three-game losing streak earlier in the year. 

San Francisco now has a two-game lead over Seattle in the NFC West

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.