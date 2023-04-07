Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Francisco 49ers
Published

49ers' Christian McCaffrey gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Olivia Culpo

The two announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 7 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Christian McCaffrey still awaits a Super Bowl ring, but he will be donning a much more important one soon.

The San Francisco 49ers running back and longtime girlfriend Olivia Culpo got engaged earlier this week, the two announced on Instagram.

The couple collaborated on a post with the caption "4.2.23" sandwiched by two infinity emoji.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sophia Culpo and Braxton Berrios attend the Retrofête Holiday Pop-Up Shop Celebration in SoHo Dec. 8, 2022, in New York City.

Sophia Culpo and Braxton Berrios attend the Retrofête Holiday Pop-Up Shop Celebration in SoHo Dec. 8, 2022, in New York City. (Gotham/GC Images)

McCaffrey, 26, and Culpo, 30, were introduced to one another in June 2019. The reality star previously dated Nick Jonas for a couple of years.

The running back just wrapped up an eventful sixth NFL season. He was traded midseason from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers, who reached the NFC championship.

The Niners lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, who then fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter in an NFC divisional playoff game at Levi's Stadium Jan. 22, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. 

Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter in an NFC divisional playoff game at Levi's Stadium Jan. 22, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif.  (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

FORMER NFL PLAYER DARRON LEE ARRESTED AMID ALLEGATIONS OF BEATING HIS OWN MOM, MOTHER OF 2-YEAR-OLD SON

After playing in just 10 games total the previous two seasons, McCaffrey suited up for all 17 this season, earning him second place in the Comeback Player of the Year voting.

He made his second Pro Bowl last season after rushing for 1,139 yards and scoring 13 total touchdowns.

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo pose on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors Feb. 1, 2020, at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, Fla.   

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo pose on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors Feb. 1, 2020, at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, Fla.    (Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McCaffrey and Culpo both posted on Instagram over the last couple of days about a recent "road trip," and many commented it was about time the NFL star proposed.