Fox Family shares their favorite Thanksgiving recipes

Rachel's Favorite Stuffing

-½ cup butter (1 stick)

-6 celery stalks, finely diced

-2 medium onions, finely diced

-1 loaf French bread, cut into 1-inch cubes and toasted (10 cups)

-1 cup dried cherries

¾ pound Italian sausage—casings removed, cooked, and crumbled

--¾ cup fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped

-1 teaspoon kosher salt

-1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

-2 14 ½-ounce cans chicken broth

Melt the butter in a 12-inch skillet over medium heat. Add the celery and onions and cook until translucent, 5 to 7 minutes. In a large bowl or pan, combine the celery and onions with the bread, cherries, sausage, parsley, salt, and pepper. Add the broth and stir until well combined. Using a large spoon, loosely stuff the mixture into the turkey just before roasting. Cover and bake any unused stuffing in a 325° F oven for 1 hour; uncover and bake for 15 minutes more. Serve warm.

via: https://www.myrecipes.com/recipe/dried-cherry-italian-sausage-stuffing

Will's Dressing

-1/2 cup onion chopped fine

-1/2 cup celery diced fine

-2/3 cups butter

-1 qt cornbread

-1 qt french bread

-Salt, pepper and sage to taste

-Chicken or turkey stock

-2 raw eggs

Make cornbread, cut in 1/2 butter. Crumble then toast and do the same with french bread. Sauté the onion and celery in butter, then add cornbread, french bread and eggs. Season with salt and pepper then moisten with chicken or turkey stock. Turn into shallow well-buttered casserole and bake 350° until brown on top.

Rick's Broccoli and Rice Casserole

-1 onion chopped

-1/4 cup butter

-1 pkg broccoli, cooked and drained

-1 cup minute rice

-1 can cream of mushroom soup

-1/4 cup water

-1/2 cup Cheez Whiz

-1/2 cup milk

Sauté chopped onion in butter. Combine remaining ingredients. Put in greased casserole dish. Bake in moderate oven for about 30 minutes.

Lawrence's Favorite Southern Candied Yams

4 large sweet potatoes

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup white sugar

2 tbs vanilla

1 tbs cinnamon

1 tsp nutmeg

2 tsp salt

2 tbs water

1/2 stick butter cut into cubes

Adjust cooking time as needed

Be sure to cook the yams on medium to low heat to prevent the bottom of the yams from scorching

via: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lUUhjGrcrWk