Vance touts Trump’s tax bill, takes a shot at local Dem senator during Georgia trip

Vice President JD Vance touted the gospel of President Donald Trump’s "big beautiful bill" in Peachtree City, Georgia — and continued to take shots at those from the state who opposed the measure.

Vance’s visit to Georgia comes as he has visited several key districts around the country and has lauded the "big, beautiful bill" while Republicans seek to preserve their slim House majority and potentially pick up a few seats in the high-stakes 2026 midterm elections.

The domestic policy bill included key provisions to permanently establish individual and business tax breaks included in Trump's 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and incorporated new tax deductions to cut duties on tips and overtime pay.

"If you're working hard every single day right here in the United States, or if you're building a business right here in the United States, you ought to have a tax code that rewards you, instead of punishing you," Vance said Thursday. "And that's what happened when we passed the working families tax cut just a couple of months ago."

All Democrats and five Republicans in both the House and the Senate voted against the massive measure — including Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia. However, Trump signed it into law July 4. As a result, Vance took aim at Ossoff during his visit.

"While Jon Ossoff pretends to be a moderate when he comes to Atlanta, he is a far-left liberal in Washington, D.C., and that's the only place that it actually counts if you're a United States senator," Vance said. "So why don't we ask Jon Ossoff, why did you vote to raise taxes? Why did you vote to keep illegal aliens on Medicaid? Why did you vote to bankrupt Medicare?"

In July, Vance visited Canton, Ohio, and said that anyone who opposed the "big, beautiful bill" should face consequences ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Among those who voted against the measure in Ohio was Rep. Emilia Sykes, who represents the city.

"Anybody who voted against it, I think they ought to pay a penalty," Vance said July 28. "Because they voted against all those great things for the people of Akron and the people of Northeastern Ohio."

Vance faces a similar situation in Georgia, where Ossoff has voiced criticism of the measure and is up for reelection in 2026. Critics of Trump’s tax and domestic policy measures have pointed to Medicaid and SNAP reforms included in the bill, which reports suggest would remove millions of beneficiaries from the programs.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Ossoff referred Fox News Digital to the senator's comments at a press conference Thursday, where he cited a local news report claiming that the CEO of a Georgia hospital said it must cut millions from its budget due to Trump's bill.

"I think it is embarrassing for the Vice President to be coming to Georgia to sell a policy that is already resulting in harm to hospitals in the state of Georgia, that's projected to throw more than 100,000 people off of health care in the state of Georgia," Ossoff said. "Just this week, Evans Memorial Hospital in Southeast Georgia said that because of the bill that the Vice President is here to defend, they're going to have a $3.5 million financial hole next year. That hospital here in Georgia is now warning that they may have to cut the ICU."

A Fox News poll released in July found a majority of voters oppose the "big, beautiful bill." The poll, conducted between July 18 and July 21, found that 58% of all registered voters oppose the measure, while 39% approve of it.

No Democrats supported the "big, beautiful bill," along with Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Rand Paul of Kentucky, and Republican Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania.