Trump's picks so far: Here's who will be advising the new president

Since winning the election last week, President-elect Donald Trump has begun evaluating and rolling out his Cabinet picks, with dozens of people jockeying for some two dozen of the highest-level positions in government.

So far, Trump has only confirmed three names, though others have been leaking out to the media.

Here’s a roundup of who will join Trump’s Cabinet:

Publicly Announced

Chief of Staff – Susie Wiles

Wiles has been widely lauded for heading Trump’s successful campaign this year, having run Trump’s campaign operations in Florida in 2016 and 2020. She maintained close ties with the president-elect throughout the Biden administration and signed on as CEO of Trump’s Save America PAC in 2021.

"Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again. It is a well deserved honor to have Susie as the first-ever female Chief of Staff in United States history. I have no doubt that she will make our country proud," Trump said in a statement.

United Nations Ambassador – Elise Stefanik

The New York Republican representative and current House GOP Conference Chair has been an attack dog for Trump in Congress. She is a staunch supporter of Israel, having made headlines for her combative lines of questioning of Ivy League university presidents over their handling of pro-Palestinian protests, some of which prompted the presidents to resign.

National Security Adviser – Michael Waltz

On Tuesday, Trump announced the Florida Republican representative and former Army Green Beret would be his national security adviser. He’s decidedly a hawk on China and Iran.

"Mike retired as a Colonel, and is a nationally recognized leader in National Security, a bestselling author, and an expert on the threats posed by China, Russia, Iran, and global terrorism," Trump said in a statement.

"Mike has been a strong champion of my America First Foreign Policy agenda, and will be a tremendous champion of our pursuit of Peace through Strength!"

Israel Ambassador – Mike Huckabee

Huckabee, the former governor of Arkansas, is a staunch Israel supporter, prompted by his evangelical faith.

"Mike has been a great public servant, Governor, and Leader in Faith for many years. He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him", a statement attached to Trump’s Truth Social post read. "Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!"

EPA Administrator – Lee Zeldin

Zeldin, a former House Republican from New York, had a notably strong, but unsuccessful, showing in the race for governor against Kathy Hochul in 2022. During that race, he called for New York to lift its ban on fracking. He also lost his House race for reelection in 2022, but has maintained ties with the Trump team.

Likely picks

Secretary of State – Marco Rubio

Sources tell Fox News Trump has settled on Rubio, another Iran and China hawk, to run the state department. Rubio, a Republican from Florida and top GOP member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, ran for president in 2016 when he and Trump traded barbs, with Trump calling him "little Marco."

It’s all seemingly water under the bridge now – Rubio was reportedly on a short list for VP picks earlier this year.

Non-Cabinet picks

"Border Czar" – Tom Homan

Homan, the former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, was an architect of Trump's zero-tolerance policy during his first administration, one that led to backlash from family separations at the border.

While serving at a "czar" level rather than in an official Cabinet position, Homan will be in charge of "the Southern Border, the Northern Border, all Maritime, and Aviation Security," Trump announced on Truth Social.

"I’ve known Tom for a long time, and there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders," he wrote. "Likewise, Tom Homan will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin. Congratulations to Tom. I have no doubt he will do a fantastic, and long awaited for, job."