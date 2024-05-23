Biden's abortion script flipped by businesswoman's boost to pro-life groups

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

EXCLUSIVE: A number of pro-life organizations in one major swing state got a big boost on Mother's Day as one Republican businesswoman aims to flip the script on Democrats' abortion narrative this election year.

Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, a staunch proponent of policies protecting the unborn, donated nearly $150,000 to more than two dozen groups across the swing state and nationally, including adoption agencies, foster care agencies, pregnancy resource centers and religious groups.

Loeffler, rumored to be a prime candidate for either governor or Senate in 2026, told Fox News Digital the donations were about providing and raising the awareness of family resources that run in stark contrast to the pro-choice message of President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Each Mother's Day I make donations to a list of organizations that has been growing," Loeffler told Fox. "As a strong pro-life advocate, as a woman of faith, as someone who believes in the sanctity of life, I think this is the best investment we can make in our communities, and it's really in stark contrast to the message that you see today on the left.

"Biden and Harris are out on their — whatever tour they like to call it. Reproductive freedom doesn't seem like the right word, but they're out advocating for abortion across the country as their No. 1 issue and benefit of a Biden presidency. And I think there's a better way forward for our country and for our families."

Democrats have sought to make abortion a central theme in this year's presidential and down-ballot races as polls show the party's chances of hanging onto the White House and Senate appear under threat.

Many view abortion as an issue that would drive up voter turnout for Democrats, who are struggling with low enthusiasm among likely supporters compared to Republicans.

Loeffler says Democrats are making it an issue, because, if they didn't, they wouldn't have anything else to stand on.

"They are making it an issue because they need it as an issue. They need to mobilize their base. Their voter enthusiasm is extremely low, and they're losing voters across all demographics, no matter how much money they spend," Loeffler said. "They've had to advance more and more radical ideas, including abortion up to the moment of birth, which is really what they want.

"With Bidenomics not working out, people living paycheck to paycheck in this country, consumer debt over $1 trillion, interest rates sky-high and no end in sight, they've shifted to abortion," she added. "They tried threats to democracy. No one knew what that was. That didn't work. And this is their issue."

Loeffler, although conceding a majority of Americans agreed with abortion being legal up to 15 weeks of pregnancy, argued more awareness about resources for foster children, adoptive parents, pregnancy resource centers and providing more of those resources to organizations, such as faith-based ones, would naturally shift Americans' views on the issue.

"What is needed is an education campaign on what the alternatives are — what's out there — as opposed to the abortion industry just pushing this abortion is the only answer," Loeffler said. "There's so many other ways to go about strengthening our families, our communities, caring for our neighbors. And it doesn't start with abortion. It starts with providing those resources that are needed and available."

In the meantime, she said, abortion rights should be determined at the state level, as former President Trump recently suggested.

Loeffler argued people would ultimately show up to the polls and "vote their conscience" despite efforts by Democrats in some states to get abortion measures on ballots to drive turnout. However, she predicted they would find most people aren't just single-issue voters.

"We care about the direction of the economy. We care about the border being closed. We care about crime needing to go down. We care about our kids needing to be able to read by third grade. All these things, and Democrats have been left with making it a single-issue race because they've failed on every single other policy," she said.

"The more money the Biden-Harris campaign spends on their pro-abortion campaign, the further they fall in the polls. So, it's going to be interesting. It's going to be very dynamic. But I think we can be confident that the things that we are for are the advancement of the human condition and not ending the human condition."