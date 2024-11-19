Expand / Collapse search
Trump Transition

Trump appoints Dr. Oz to key HHS position in new administration

Dr. Oz will 'work closely with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.,' Trump said

Andrea Margolis
Published
Our healthcare system is 'unsustainable,' says Dr. Oz Video

Our healthcare system is 'unsustainable,' says Dr. Oz

Dr. Mehmet Oz discusses the food industry and the state of healthcare in America on 'Hannity.'

President-elect Trump announced on Tuesday that he will nominate Dr. Mehmet Oz to serve as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator in January.

"America is facing a Healthcare Crisis, and there may be no Physician more qualified and capable than Dr. Oz to Make America Healthy Again," Trump said in a statement. "He is an eminent Physician, Heart Surgeon, Inventor, and World-Class Communicator, who has been at the forefront of healthy living for decades."

"Dr. Oz will work closely with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to take on the illness industrial complex, and all the horrible chronic diseases left in its wake," the statement added. "Our broken Healthcare System harms everyday Americans, and crushes our Country’s budget."

Dr. Oz and President-elect Trump

Former US President Donald Trump, stands behind Mehmet Oz, US Republican Senate candidate for Pennsylvania, during a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, US, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Michelle Gustafson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

This breaking news story is still developing. Check back with us for updates.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

