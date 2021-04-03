Newt and Callista Gingrich: This Easter let us celebrate hope

On Easter, billions of people around the world will celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ – the most important day of the year for the Christian community.

Christians believe Jesus Christ was crucified, died, was buried, and rose from the dead. This act of selfless, sacrificial love for humanity is at the heart of Christianity.

John 3:16 says, "For God so loved the world that He gave His only Son, so that everyone who believes in Him might not perish but might have eternal life."

It is through Jesus Christ’s suffering, death, and resurrection that we are saved from sin and have hope for eternal life with God in Heaven.

Over the past year, people around the world have endured immeasurable amounts of suffering. Many have tragically lost or been separated from loved ones due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Others have battled addiction, financial hardship, homelessness, or disease. Countless others have been victims of abuse, violence, human trafficking, or persecution under oppressive governments.

Yet Jesus Christ’s death on the cross reminds us that we are not alone in enduring hardship and challenges in this life. From the cross, Jesus expressed his love for us and his understanding of our sorrows and pain.

It is Jesus Christ’s resurrection and ultimate victory over death on Easter that gives us hope for the future and for eternal life in Heaven.

Saint John Paul II wrote in his book, "Crossing the Threshold of Hope," "The power of Christ’s Cross and Resurrection is greater than any evil which man could or should fear."

We should remember Saint John Paul II’s call throughout his papacy to, "Be not afraid," as there is no challenge, no evil, and no amount of suffering that is too big for God.

As we reflect upon these important words from Saint John Paul II this Easter, let us celebrate the hope and love that are revealed to us through the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

We wish you a blessed Easter!

