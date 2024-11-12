Expand / Collapse search
Middle East

Trump announces pick of real estate tycoon Steven Witkoff for Middle East envoy

Witkoff is a real estate investor, landlord, and the founder of the Witkoff Group

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
President-elect Trump has appointed a longtime ally, New York businessman Steven Witkoff, as his Special Envoy to the Middle East.

Witkoff is a real estate investor, landlord, and the founder of the Witkoff Group, which he started in 1977.

TRUMP'S PICKS SO FAR: HERE'S WHO WILL BE ADVISING THE NEW PRESIDENT

Steve Witkoff

Steve Witkoff, founder and chief executive officer of Witkoff Group LLC, speaks during a campaign event with former US President Donald Trump, not pictured, at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Oct. 27.  (Adam Gray/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In his announcement, Trump said that Witkoff would be an "unrelenting Voice for PEACE" in the highly-contentious region.

"Steve is a Highly Respected Leader in Business and Philanthropy, who has made every project and community he has been involved with stronger and more prosperous," the announcement on Tuesday evening said. "Steve will be an unrelenting Voice for PEACE, and make us all proud."

