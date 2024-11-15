Expand / Collapse search
Trump Transition

Trump picks Steven Cheung for communications director, Sergio Gor for personnel office director

Both Steven Cheung and Sergio Gor will join the Trump White House from the campaign

Chris Pandolfo By Chris Pandolfo Fox News
Published | Updated
GOP lawmaker predicts a ‘prompt’ confirmation process for Trump admin picks Video

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., reacts to President-elect Trump’s administrative nominations and offers perspective on U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East.

President-elect Trump announced two more additions to his White House staff on Friday, promoting his campaign spokesman to lead the communications shop.

Trump announced that Steven Cheung would return to the White House as assistant to the president and director of communications. Cheung previously served as communications director for the Trump-Vance campaign and was the White House director of strategic response in Trump's first term.

Additionally, Trump confirmed that Sergio Gor will join the White House as director of the presidential personnel office. Gor, an ally and business partner of Donald Trump Jr.'s, was in charge of the pro-Trump political action committee Right For America and previously worked in Republican Sen. Rand Paul's office

"Steven Cheung and Sergio Gor have been trusted Advisors since my first Presidential Campaign in 2016, and have continued to champion America First principles throughout my First Term, all the way to our HIstoric Victory in 2024," Trump said in a statement. "I am thrilled to have them join my White House, as we Make America Great Again!" 

DONALD TRUMP JR ALLY SERGIO GOR OFFERED TOP WHITE HOUSE PERSONNEL JOB: REPORT

Steven Cheung

Steven Cheung, spokesman for former US President Donald Trump, during a news conference with former US President Donald Trump, not pictured, at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. (Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Gor's impending appointment was first reported by Semafor on Thursday and was welcomed by Trump Jr. 

"Awesome news. Sergio will be great!" the first son posted on X. 

Both Cheung and Gor are loyal to the president-elect.

TRUMP'S PICKS SO FAR: HERE'S WHO WILL BE ADVISING THE NEW PRESIDENT

Sergio Gor

Sergio Gor is President-elect Trump's choice to lead the Presidential Personnel Office in the new administration.  (Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

Trump has previously said that the biggest mistake of his first presidency was picking disloyal people to join his administration.

"The biggest mistake I made was I picked some people – I picked some great people, you know, but you don’t think about that. I picked some people that I shouldn’t have picked," Trump said last month on the "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast.

"I picked a few people that I shouldn’t have picked," he said.

TRUMP'S SPEEDY CABINET PICKS SHOW HIS ‘PRIORITY TO PUT AMERICA FIRST,’ TRANSITION TEAM SAYS

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump attends the America First Policy Institute Gala held at Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 14, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump has been announcing a number of nominees to fill out his upcoming administration. ( Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The president-elect has also picked, among others, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., for national security adviser and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., for secretary of state. 

Tesla CEO and billionaire endorser Elon Musk and former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy are expected to lead Trump’s new Department of Government Efficiency.

Controversially, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. has been tapped to be Trump's attorney general and campaign surrogate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will be nominated to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. 

Fox News Digital's Bonny Chu contributed to this report.

Chris Pandolfo is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

