Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Senate Hearings

Freshman GOP senator sets social media ablaze with 'best' response to Hegseth’s answer on gender question

Sen Tim Sheehy says Pete Hegseth is going to do a 'great job' at the Pentagon

By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
close
Freshman GOP senator delivers perfect one-liner in response to Hegseths gender answer Video

Freshman GOP senator delivers perfect one-liner in response to Hegseths gender answer

Sen. Tim Sheehy, R- Mont., ignited laughter after landing the perfect one-liner in response to Pete Hegseths answer on gender question

Conservatives erupted on social media Tuesday following an exchange between Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth and freshman Sen. Tim Sheehy regarding gender identity. 

"How many genders are there?" the Montana senator asked Hegseth on Tuesday. "Tough one."

Hegseth responded, "Senator, there are two genders."

"I know that well, I’m a Sheehy, so I’m on board," Sheehy responded, referencing the "she" and "he" that make up his last name.

TOP 5 MOMENTS FROM PETE HEGSETH'S SENATE CONFIRMATION HEARING

Hegseth Sheehy

President-elect Donald Trump's Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth, left, took part in a confirmation hearing on Tuesday. (Getty Images)

After Hegseth laughed at the freshman senator's joke, Sheehy then went on to ask Hegseth, a fellow combat veteran, the diameter of a round fired out of a M4A1 rifle and how many pushups he could do.

The line of questioning, particularly the exchange on gender which Sheehy previously joked about on the campaign trail, immediately drew a response from conservatives. 

"Right on," GOP Congressman Darrell Issa posted on X.

'CLEAR VISION': CONSERVATIVES RALLY AROUND HEGSETH AFTER 'CRUSHING' FIERY CONFIRMATION HEARING

Pete Hegseth at confirmation hearing

President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, testifies during his Senate Armed Services confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on Jan. 14, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"QUESTION OF THE DAY," conservative influencer Benny Johnson posted on X.

"Legitimately the best joke every [ever] told in Congress," conservative commentator Ian Haworth posted on X.

"BEST EVER!" radio host Steve Gruber posted on X.

"Well, it looks like the new senator from Montana is a huge upgrade," RealClearInvestigations senior writer Mark Hemingway posted on X in reference to former Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, who Sheehy defeated in November.

 CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Then-Senate candidate from Montana Tim Sheehy speaks during the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on July 16, 2024.

Then-Senate candidate from Montana Tim Sheehy speaks during the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on July 16, 2024. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds)

"Montana knew what they were doing when they put @TimSheehyMT in the Senate," conservative commentator and former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines posted on X.

"A-freakin’-MEN!" Wendy Rogers, Republican state senator from Arizona, posted on X.

Sheehy told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday night that Hegseth is going to do a "great job" and "we support him."

"That's why my questions were directed the way they were," Sheehy said. " I wanted to remind people what this job is really about and it's supporting the war fighter and protecting America."

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

Related Topics

More from Politics