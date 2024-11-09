Former Georgia senator Kelly Loeffler to serve on Trump's inaugural committee

President-elect Donald J. Trump announced on Saturday that his inaugural committee will be led by former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia.

In a statement, the Trump campaign said that the committee, which will plan inaugural events, will be co-chaired by Loeffler and Steve Witkoff, a New York real estate investor.

"On Election Night, we made history, and I have the extraordinary honor of having been elected the 47th President of the United States thanks to tens [of] millions of hardworking Americans across the nation who supported our America First agenda," Trump said in a statement. "The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee will honor this magnificent victory in a celebration of the American People and our nation."

"This will be the kick-off to my administration, which will deliver on bold promises to Make America Great Again," the president-elect added. "Together, we will celebrate this moment, steeped on history and tradition, and then get to work to achieve the most incredible future for our people, restoring strength, success, and common sense to the Oval Office."

The appointment of Loeffler came after Trump won the Peach State against Vice President Harris by a surprising margin, picking up 16 electoral votes. As of Saturday afternoon, Trump had roughly 120,000 more votes than Harris in the hotly-contested battleground state.

Loeffler, who served as a senator in 2020 before losing a special election to Democrat Raphael Warnock in 2021, has been a vocal ally of the former president. In 2020, Loeffler was accused of insider trading, but the Department of Justice (DOJ) later dropped its investigation.

Loeffler has been involved in conservative politics since leaving office. Last month, Loeffler called out Mark Cuban on X for claiming that Trump didn't surround himself with "strong women."

"@mcuban I’ve been a CEO and professional sports team owner JUST like you," Loeffler wrote in an Oct. 31 post. "I’m one of the millions of strong, conservative women who back Trump. You might think we’re stupid, or that we’re garbage. We think it’s time to replace you and Kamala with leaders who don’t hate us."

In September, Loeffler's conservative advocacy group launched a six-figure ad campaign aimed at exposing "the failures" of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The group, called the Greater Georgia 501(c)(4), argued that "murders, rapes, burglaries are all on the rise" under Willis' watch.

"She's focused on herself, her political ambitions, high profile prosecutions and profiting off partisan lawfare, all at the expense of families living in fear and innocent lives lost. We deserve a district attorney who will do the job to keep us safe," the ad claimed.

