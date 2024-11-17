Trump taps Brendan Carr to lead FCC, commends 'great work'

President-elect Trump announced on Sunday that he has picked Brendan Carr to serve as Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) starting in January.

"Commissioner Carr currently serves as the senior Republican on the FCC. Before that, he was the FCC’s General Counsel," Trump's statement read. "I first nominated Commissioner Carr to the FCC in 2017, and he has been confirmed unanimously by the United States Senate three times."

"His current term runs through 2029 and, because of his great work, I will now be designating him as permanent Chairman."

