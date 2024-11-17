Expand / Collapse search
Trump taps Brendan Carr to lead FCC, commends 'great work'

Carr works as the senior Republican on the FCC

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published | Updated
Former Trump White House chief of staff Reince Priebus says Trump has 'massive' mandate Video

Former Trump White House chief of Staff Reince Priebus told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Wednesday that former President Trump has a "massive" mandate to enact his agenda.

President-elect Trump announced on Sunday that he has picked Brendan Carr to serve as Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) starting in January.

"Commissioner Carr currently serves as the senior Republican on the FCC. Before that, he was the FCC’s General Counsel," Trump's statement read. "I first nominated Commissioner Carr to the FCC in 2017, and he has been confirmed unanimously by the United States Senate three times."

Brendan Carr

Commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission Brendan Carr speaks during the 2024 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, United States on February 24, 2024. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"His current term runs through 2029 and, because of his great work, I will now be designating him as permanent Chairman."

