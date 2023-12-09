Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Stefanik applauds resignation of UPenn President Liz Magill: 'One down. Two to go'

University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill resigned Saturday

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
UPenn president resigns after testimony to Congress on antisemitism Video

UPenn president resigns after testimony to Congress on antisemitism

University of Pennsylvania president Liz Magill steps down after coming under fire over her statements she made to Congress about antisemitism on campus. 

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., applauded the resignation of University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill on Saturday.

Magill resigned Saturday after days of criticism following her appearance at a Congressional hearing Tuesday, where she failed to give a clear answer to Stefanik's question asking if calls for the genocide of Jews would violate university conduct.

"One down. Two to go," Stefanik posted to X Saturday. "This is only the very beginning of addressing the pervasive rot of antisemitism that has destroyed the most "prestigious" higher education institutions in America. This forced resignation of the president of @Penn is the bare minimum of what is required. These universities can anticipate a robust and comprehensive Congressional investigation of all facets of their institutions negligent perpetration of antisemitism including administrative, faculty, funding, and overall leadership and governance."

"@Harvard and @MIT do the right thing. The world is watching," she added.

UPENN PRESIDENT LIZ MAGILL STEPS DOWN AFTER CONTROVERSIAL TESTIMONY ON ANTISEMITISM

Stefanik grills university presidents

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on Education on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, in Washington, D.C.  (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Board of Trustees Chairman Scott L. Bok wrote in a statement Saturday that Magill has resigned.

"I write to share that President Liz Magill has voluntarily tendered her resignation as President of the University of Pennsylvania. She will remain a tenured faculty member at Penn Carey Law," Bok wrote.

UPENN DONOR WITHDRAWS $100M DONATION AFTER PRESIDENT'S CONGRESSIONAL TESTIMONY ON ANTISEMITISM

President Liz Magill

Liz Magill, president of the University of Pennsylvania, during a House Education and the Workforce Committee hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. Lawmakers on the education committee will grill the leaders of Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology about their responses to protests that erupted after the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas. (Haiyun Jiang/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Stefanik on Tuesday asked Magill if "calling for the genocide of Jews violate[s] Penn’s rules or code of conduct? Yes or no?"

"If the speech turns into conduct, it can be harassment, yes," Magill responded, later adding, "It is a context-dependent decision."

UPenn president during House hearing

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: Liz Magill, President of University of Pennsylvania, testifies before the House Education and Workforce Committee at the Rayburn House Office Building on December 05, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Committee held a hearing to investigate antisemitism on college campuses. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"This is unacceptable. Ms. Magill, I’m gonna give you one more opportunity for the world to see your answer. Does calling for the genocide of Jews violate Penn’s code of conduct when it comes to bullying and harassment? Yes or no?" Stefanik then asked.

