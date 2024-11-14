Trump picks Karoline Leavitt to serve as White House press secretary

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Karoline Leavitt to serve as his press secretary for his upcoming administration.

Leavitt has already acted as Trump’s spokesperson throughout his campaign.

"Karoline Leavitt did a phenomenal job as the National Press Secretary on my Historic Campaign, and I am pleased to announce she will serve as White House Press Secretary," Trump said in a statement Friday evening.

"Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we, Make America Great Again."

