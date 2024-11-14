Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump picks Karoline Leavitt to serve as White House press secretary

Leavitt already serves as Trump's spokesperson

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano , Emma Colton Fox News
Published
President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Karoline Leavitt to serve as his press secretary for his upcoming administration. 

Leavitt has already acted as Trump’s spokesperson throughout his campaign.

"Karoline Leavitt did a phenomenal job as the National Press Secretary on my Historic Campaign, and I am pleased to announce she will serve as White House Press Secretary," Trump said in a statement Friday evening.  

Karoline Leavitt smiles

Karoline Leavitt is seen leaving Trump Tower in New York, New York, April 25. (Getty Images/MEGA/GC Images)

"Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we, Make America Great Again."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

