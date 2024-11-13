Trump appoints Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence: 'Fearless spirit'

President-elect Trump announced on Wednesday that he is appointing Tulsi Gabbard to serve as director of national intelligence in his new Cabinet.

In a statement, Trump said that the former congresswoman "has fought for our Country and the Freedoms of all Americans."

"As a former Candidate for the Democrat Presidential Nomination, she has broad support in both Parties - She is now a proud Republican!" the statement added. "I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength. Tulsi will make us all proud!"

Fox News Digital's Sarah Rumpf contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story - check back for updates.