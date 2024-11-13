Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Trump appoints Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence: 'Fearless spirit'

Trump called the former Democrat 'a proud Republican'

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
Tulsi Gabbard: 2024 election outcome was a 'resounding rejection' of political establishment Video

Tulsi Gabbard: 2024 election outcome was a 'resounding rejection' of political establishment

Trump transition team co-chair Tulsi Gabbard joined 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to discuss speculation surrounding President-elect Trump's cabinet picks and the Democrats' blame game over Kamala Harris' election loss. 

President-elect Trump announced on Wednesday that he is appointing Tulsi Gabbard to serve as director of national intelligence in his new Cabinet.

In a statement, Trump said that the former congresswoman "has fought for our Country and the Freedoms of all Americans."

"As a former Candidate for the Democrat Presidential Nomination, she has broad support in both Parties - She is now a proud Republican!" the statement added. "I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength. Tulsi will make us all proud!"

Tulsi Gabbard

Tulsi Gabbard attends a live taping of "Hannity" on Fox News Channel, Sept. 13, in New York City. (Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital's Sarah Rumpf contributed to this report. 

This is a breaking news story - check back for updates.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

