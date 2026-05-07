Trump praises Susie Wiles’ cancer fight in surprise gala video: ‘Winning it decisively’

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President Donald Trump praised White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles as "winning it decisively" in her battle with cancer after she revealed she was diagnosed nine weeks ago while accepting a major award Thursday night.

"It’s been especially inspiring to see her courage and toughness in recent weeks, and she’s been winning a battle with cancer and winning it decisively," Trump said in a pre-recorded video message. "It was an early diagnosis, so she’s going to be in great shape."

Wiles said during an onstage conversation that she would continue to work following the diagnosis.

"I come to work every day. I do my job, I don’t complain, and I think that sets an example, too, for the people I work with," Wiles said.

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Trump surprised Wiles with the video as she accepted the Independent Women’s Forum Barbara K. Olson Woman of Valor Award at a gala in Washington, D.C.

He praised her as "the first female chief of staff in American history" and "one of the best White House chiefs of staff ever in history."

"I say the best, actually," Trump said, adding that he was "tremendously grateful" for her "friendship, loyalty and support every single day."

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Wiles said she did not know the video was intended for the gala, despite briefly walking in while Trump was recording it.

"I walked in when he was filming it, but I didn’t know what it was for, and I kind of ducked out the back door," she said.

Trump credited Wiles with playing a key role in each of his presidential campaigns, "especially in 2024," and said his administration’s accomplishments have come with "her help and her leadership."

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"Susie, we have a problem. I say go to Susie," Trump said. "We owe her a tremendous debt and what she’s done is just incredible for our country."

Wiles, who described herself as a lifelong Republican, said her decision to back Trump in 2016 was one of the biggest risks of her career.

"I wanted a disrupter," Wiles said. "I looked around at the disrupters in the field and said, I think Donald Trump’s the one."

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Asked about her role now, Wiles said, "This is the path God chose for me. And I’m here, and I’m doing the best I can every day."

The gala was held Thursday at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, D.C.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Carnahan and Alex Nitzberg contributed to this reporting.