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Donald Trump

Trump praises Susie Wiles’ cancer fight in surprise gala video: ‘Winning it decisively’

Wiles said she was diagnosed nine weeks ago and described it as an early diagnosis at the Waldorf Astoria gala in D.C.

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
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Trump shares message congratulating Susie Wiles on Woman of Valor Award Video

Trump shares message congratulating Susie Wiles on Woman of Valor Award

President Trump praised Susie Wiles as the best chief of staff in a surprise message at the Independent Women's Forum gala honoring her as Woman of Valor. (Credit: Independent Women)

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President Donald Trump praised White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles as "winning it decisively" in her battle with cancer after she revealed she was diagnosed nine weeks ago while accepting a major award Thursday night.

"It’s been especially inspiring to see her courage and toughness in recent weeks, and she’s been winning a battle with cancer and winning it decisively," Trump said in a pre-recorded video message. "It was an early diagnosis, so she’s going to be in great shape."

Wiles said during an onstage conversation that she would continue to work following the diagnosis.

"I come to work every day. I do my job, I don’t complain, and I think that sets an example, too, for the people I work with," Wiles said.

WH CHIEF OF STAFF SUSIE WILES DIAGNOSED WITH EARLY STAGE BREAST CANCER, PROGNOSIS 'EXCELLENT,' TRUMP SAYS

President Donald Trump hosting lunch with Kennedy Center Board members at White House

President Donald Trump hosts a lunch with Kennedy Center Board members as Chief of Staff Susie Wiles looks on at the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 16, 2026. (Annabelle GORDON / AFP via Getty Images)

Trump surprised Wiles with the video as she accepted the Independent Women’s Forum Barbara K. Olson Woman of Valor Award at a gala in Washington, D.C.

He praised her as "the first female chief of staff in American history" and "one of the best White House chiefs of staff ever in history."

"I say the best, actually," Trump said, adding that he was "tremendously grateful" for her "friendship, loyalty and support every single day."

TRUMP CHIEF OF STAFF PLEDGES NO 'DRAMA' OR SECOND-GUESSING IN WHITE HOUSE

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles listening in the Oval Office

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles listens as President Donald Trump announces the creation of the U.S. strategic critical minerals reserve in the Oval Office of the White House on Feb. 2, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Wiles said she did not know the video was intended for the gala, despite briefly walking in while Trump was recording it.

"I walked in when he was filming it, but I didn’t know what it was for, and I kind of ducked out the back door," she said.

Trump credited Wiles with playing a key role in each of his presidential campaigns, "especially in 2024," and said his administration’s accomplishments have come with "her help and her leadership."

TRUMP CHIEF OF STAFF SUSIE WILES RECOUNTS BUTLER ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT, THOUGHT PRESIDENT WAS DEAD AT FIRST

President Donald Trump and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles seated during Invest America roundtable

President Donald Trump and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles participate in an Invest America roundtable in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, June 9, 2025. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Susie, we have a problem. I say go to Susie," Trump said. "We owe her a tremendous debt and what she’s done is just incredible for our country."

Wiles, who described herself as a lifelong Republican, said her decision to back Trump in 2016 was one of the biggest risks of her career.

"I wanted a disrupter," Wiles said. "I looked around at the disrupters in the field and said, I think Donald Trump’s the one."

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Asked about her role now, Wiles said, "This is the path God chose for me. And I’m here, and I’m doing the best I can every day."

The gala was held Thursday at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, D.C.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Carnahan and Alex Nitzberg contributed to this reporting.

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.

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