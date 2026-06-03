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Homeland Security

Mullin tells Congress primary border wall will be done by June 2027, secondary wall by summer 2028

All contracts will be out by end of this month as DHS makes 'great progress,' Mullin testified Wednesday

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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Mullin says primary border wall from Pacific to Gulf to be completed next year Video

Mullin says primary border wall from Pacific to Gulf to be completed next year

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the primary border wall from the Pacific to the Gulf of America is on track for completion next year, with all contracts expected to be awarded by the end of the month. (Credit: CSPAN)

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U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin announced on Wednesday the administration is on track to have the primary border wall, from the Pacific to the Gulf of America, completed by June 2027.

He added all contracts will be out by the end of this month, noting the department is making "great progress."

Mullin's comments came as he testified before the House Homeland Security Committee about his department's 2027 fiscal year budget. He testified before the Senate Appropriations Committee Tuesday.

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Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin being sworn in.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin is sworn in to testify before the House Committee on Homeland Security during a hearing on the Fiscal 2027 budget request for the Department of Homeland Security, in Washington, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. (Cliff Owen)

However, Mullin clarified the primary wall is separate from the secondary wall.

"The primary wall is the first wall up because of the way the cartels adjust... they're thugs and they're terrorists," Mullin said. "We have to push out a secondary wall because they've been going in and cutting the wall, and before we can respond to some of these remote areas, they've been able to get through."

He said that every mile of fencing the department puts up, "the smaller the choke point gets for criminals to cross."

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin testifies before the House Committee on Homeland Security during a hearing on the Fiscal 2027 budget request for the Department of Homeland Security, in Washington, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. (Cliff Owen)

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To combat the potential break-ins, Mullin said the secondary 150-foot walls will be placed in certain locations, in addition to a smart wall, which will tell the department how many people are there.

"The smart wall is pretty impressive and we can put a drone in the sky and immediately keep eyes on them," he said. "We're well within track. The secondary wall — we feel like if we can continue to have the progress we have and the partnerships we're having, we will probably complete that in the summer of 2028. All of it will be fully completed."

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Deputy Secretary Troy Edgar

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, left, and Deputy Secretary Troy Edgar, confer while they testify before the House Committee on Homeland Security in Washington, Wednesday, June 3, 2026. (Cliff Owen)

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Mullin noted he has made multiple trips to oversee the wall construction and used aircraft to fly over "a tremendous amount of it."

"We have some Democrat members that [have] had some concerns — some Democrat senators, congressmen — every one we try to address immediately," he said.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

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