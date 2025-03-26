Susie Wiles says Trump a 'different person' in second term after 'lawfare,' assassination attempt

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles is opening up on her historic role in the Oval Office and her relationship with President Donald Trump.

Wiles joined Fox News host Lara Trump for her first sit-down interview, set to air Saturday at 9 p.m. ET on "My View with Lara Trump."

"He's been through so much – the lawfare, having been the leader of the free world, having had an assassination attempt," Wiles said in the exclusive interview. "He's a different person than he was."

A longtime Republican strategist, Wiles has played a crucial role in Trump’s political career. After his 2020 loss, she helped restructure his campaign operations, ultimately leading to his victory in both the Electoral College and the national popular vote four years later.

"I saw it throughout the course of the campaign and I think people noted the change," Lara told Wiles. "There was a slight change in the president and the way he operated and the way he kind of would take a second and think through things. People give you a lot of credit for that."

But Wiles says the credit belongs to the president over "any one person."

"I think life experience and who he is changed him," Wiles responded. "I think he's a better leader now."

When announcing her appointment as chief of staff, Trump praised Wiles, calling her "tough, smart, innovative" and "universally admired and respected." He credited her with helping secure "one of the greatest political victories in American history."

Despite her success, Wiles never planned for a career in national politics.

"I didn't start out life thinking I would do this," she shared.

"I stayed home in Jacksonville, Florida, when my kids were growing up, so I could be a mom."

After her children left home, she was encouraged to take on a larger political role. That decision eventually led her to Trump’s inner circle.

"If you are in Trump world, you are hyper-competitive. You want to win," Wiles said.

She described her motivation as more than just political ambition; she sees it as shaping the country’s future.

"You want people to think what you think and believe what you believe and mold the country in the way you think best for us, but also for our kids and our grandkids. And so I think that's what kind of keeps me in it."

Watch Wiles' full interview on "My View with Lara Trump," Saturday, March 29, at 9 p.m. ET.