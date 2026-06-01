Gregg Hull wins New Mexico GOP gubernatorial primary, setting up bid to flip governor’s office

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Former Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull has clinched the GOP nomination in New Mexico’s open-seat gubernatorial race.

Hull, widely viewed as a leading contender entering Election Day, campaigned on public safety, government experience and economic growth.

He defeated businessman Doug Turner and former New Mexico Human Services Secretary Duke Rodriguez.

Turner pitched himself as a business-minded conservative and political outsider focused on jobs and education reform. Rodriguez, a healthcare executive and former state cabinet secretary, emphasized addiction treatment, healthcare and government reform.

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Throughout the race, Hull argued New Mexico needs tougher approaches to violent crime, fentanyl trafficking and border security while criticizing Democratic leadership in Santa Fe.

Hull’s victory solidifies Republican support behind a candidate many in the party see as a strong statewide contender heading into November.

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He will now face former President Joe Biden's Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in the general election as Republicans attempt to flip the governor’s office in New Mexico for the first time since 2019.

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The gubernatorial race to replace term-limited Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in November is expected to be one of the most closely watched political contests in the state in 2026.