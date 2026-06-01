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Midterm Elections

Gregg Hull wins New Mexico GOP gubernatorial primary, setting up bid to flip governor’s office

Three candidates competed to take on either Deb Haaland or Sam Bregman in the November general election

By Amanda Macias Fox News
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Analyzing Trump's influence on GOP in primary races nationwide Video

Analyzing Trump's influence on GOP in primary races nationwide

President Donald Trump demonstrates an iron grip over the Republican Party's primary races, securing victories for all his endorsed candidates in the 2026 primary season. Joe Concha notes the GOP is now the 'MAGA party.' Former Senator John Cornyn lost his primary to Trump-endorsed Ken Paxton in Texas, further underscoring Trump's enduring power.

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Former Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull has clinched the GOP nomination in New Mexico’s open-seat gubernatorial race.

Hull, widely viewed as a leading contender entering Election Day, campaigned on public safety, government experience and economic growth.

A man is seen casting a voter at a New Mexico polling site.

A man casts a vote at a New Mexico polling site. (Nicholas Roberts/AFP/Getty Images)

He defeated businessman Doug Turner and former New Mexico Human Services Secretary Duke Rodriguez. 

Turner pitched himself as a business-minded conservative and political outsider focused on jobs and education reform. Rodriguez, a healthcare executive and former state cabinet secretary, emphasized addiction treatment, healthcare and government reform.

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Throughout the race, Hull argued New Mexico needs tougher approaches to violent crime, fentanyl trafficking and border security while criticizing Democratic leadership in Santa Fe.

New Mexico flag next to American flag

The American flag and state of New Mexico flag fly side-by-side at the New Mexico Museum of Art in Santa Fe, New Mexico.  (Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

Hull’s victory solidifies Republican support behind a candidate many in the party see as a strong statewide contender heading into November.

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New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham waves to a crowd of supporters.

Democrat New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is term-limited. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

He will now face former President Joe Biden's Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in the general election as Republicans attempt to flip the governor’s office in New Mexico for the first time since 2019.

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The gubernatorial race to replace term-limited Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in November is expected to be one of the most closely watched political contests in the state in 2026. 

Amanda covers the intersection of business and politics for Fox News Digital.

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