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Gubernatorial

South Dakota governors race remains up in the air as GOP contest goes to runoff

The four-way primary included businessman Toby Doeden and State House Speaker Jon Hansen alongside the at-large congressman

By Charles Creitz Fox News
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Gov Rhoden says Trump's deals are 'just getting started' Video

Gov Rhoden says Trump's deals are 'just getting started'

Gov. Larry Rhoden joins 'Fox & Friends' from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally to discuss the top issues facing South Dakota voters and President Donald Trump's trade deals.

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South Dakota Republican businessman Toby Doeden will move on to a July runoff in the GOP gubernatorial sweeps, while the race for the second contender remained too close to call overnight Wednesday.

The news is a blow to incumbent Gov. Larry Rhoden, who still has a shot to face off in the runoff depending on whether he, U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., or South Dakota House Speaker Jon Hansen make it through.

Rhoden, the longtime lieutenant governor under former Gov. Kristi Noem, is a rancher who rose through the ranks of state legislative leadership before succeeding the former Homeland Security secretary.

Often seen with his trademark cowboy hat, the western South Dakota native spent 16 years in the state legislature and has focused on continuing Noem's platform of making South Dakota one of the nation's most affordable and business-friendly states.

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Rhoden opposes abortion, supports Second Amendment rights and has worked with his former boss on homeland security matters, including cooperating with ICE on immigration enforcement operations.

Larry Rhoden, Kristi Noem, Dusty Johnson, Marion Michael Rounds and a family outside court.

Members of the Maude family attend a press conference outside the Department of Agriculture April 30, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump was conspicuously mute in the crowded primary, an observation South Dakota News Watch recently questioned Rhoden about.

"I don't spend a lot of time fretting about it," the governor said.

"If you look at who he's endorsed, he likes endorsing winners and seldom goes out on a limb. And here we have a four-way primary with a seated House member in the race," Rhoden said, adding that Trump appears to like making safe bets.

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Busts of U.S. presidents George Washington Thomas Jefferson Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln carved into Mount Rushmore

The busts of U.S. presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln tower over the Black Hills at Mount Rushmore National Monument near Keystone, S.D., July 2, 2020. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Rhoden, along with Doeden and Hansen, faced a challenge from Rep. Dusty Johnson, the state's lone congressman, whose statewide profile was considered stronger than that of the other candidates in the race.

Rep. Dusty Johnson speaking at a podium announcing run for governor

Rep. Dusty Johnson, chairman of the Main Street Caucus, announced his run for governor of South Dakota June 30, 2025. (Getty Images)

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Doeden ran as a political outsider and positioned himself as a populist candidate.

Largely self-funded, Doeden positioned himself as a conservative alternative to the Pierre establishment.

Hansen, meanwhile, is the establishment conservative challenger who has served in the State House for more than a decade.

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 

He joined Fox News in 2013 as a writer and production assistant. 

Charles covers media, politics and culture for Fox News Digital.

Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.

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