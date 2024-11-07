Susie Wiles, the 'ice baby,' is a top contender for Trump's chief of staff, sources say

Speculation is surging that Susie Wiles, a veteran political operative who worked closely with President-elect Trump during his campaign, could take a top position in his new administration.

Sources within Trump's transition team and others close to the former president's campaign confirmed to Fox News that Wiles is reportedly the frontrunner for White House chief of staff – the person who oversees the Executive Office of the President.

Trump, during his victory celebration in West Palm Beach late Tuesday night, gave special thanks to Wiles for her prominent role throughout the campaign.

"Let me also express my tremendous appreciation for Susie [Wiles] and Chris [LaCivita], the job you did. Susie, come, Susie," Trump said, inviting her up to the microphone, but Wiles refrained from making comments.

"Susie likes to stay sort of in the back, let me tell you. The ice baby. We call her the ice baby. Susie likes to stay in the background. She's not in the background," Trump added. "Thank you, Susie."

NBC News also reported that Wiles is seen as the frontrunner to become Trump’s chief of staff. Two sources in Trump’s political orbit didn't wave Fox News off the reporting.

Wiles' decades-long political career stretches back to working as former President Ronald Reagan's campaign scheduler for his 1980 presidential bid.

Wiles managed several campaigns throughout her political career, including former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr.'s presidential campaign and Florida Sen. Rick Scott's Senate bid.

The Florida-based consultant successfully managed the operations for Trump's 2016 and 2020 campaigns in the Sunshine State, contributing to his victories in Florida during both elections. In between presidential cycles, Wiles helped Ron DeSantis with his 2018 bid for governor.

Wiles currently serves as a senior adviser to Trump and is campaign co-chair alongside Chris LaCivita.

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was previously floated as a possible contender for chief of staff, but recently told "The Guy Benson Show" that he would not take the position if it was offered.

"People always ask if I'm going to be chief of staff, no I'm not going to be... that's a no," he said.