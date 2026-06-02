Trump-endorsed Feenstra concedes to MAHA-backed Lahn in GOP governor primary upset

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Trump-backed Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, conceded to MAHA-backed Republican Zach Lahn after the polls closed Tuesday night in Iowa’s GOP gubernatorial primary.

Lahn, a farmer and businessman who campaigned on an "Iowa First" message, pulled off a surprising upset over Feenstra in the race to succeed outgoing Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Besides Feenstra, Lahn beat out former state Rep. Brad Sherman, former Iowa Department of Administrative Services Director Adam Steen and state Rep. Eddie Andrews in his bid to move on to the November general election and eventually the governor's mansion.

The result marked a major setback for Feenstra, who represents Iowa’s 4th Congressional District and entered Election Day as the best-known Republican in the race. Feenstra had a congressional profile, a fundraising advantage, support from prominent Iowa Republicans, including former Gov. Terry Branstad, and a late endorsement from President Donald Trump.

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Lahn had just around a 1,600-vote lead ahead of Feenstra shortly after midnight Eastern Time with 99% of the votes counted, according to The Associated Press' elections tracker.

"I just called Zach Lahn, and said, ‘Hey, you got to carry this torch. We got to keep this state red. You got to make sure you beat Rob Sand.' And I’m all in to help him out," Feenstra said to supporters at his election night gathering, according to a video recording shared by Iowas News Now reporter Skylar Tallal.

Trump endorsed Feenstra just days before the primary, calling him "MAGA all the way" and giving him his "Complete and Total Endorsement." Feenstra campaigned as a close ally of the president, highlighting his support for Trump’s agenda on border security, tax cuts, energy production and agriculture.

Lahn, meanwhile, ran as an outsider candidate and drew support from MAHA Action, the political group aligned with the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement. His campaign website describes him as a father, farmer and businessman advancing an "Iowa First" agenda.

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The race opened after Reynolds announced she would not seek reelection despite being eligible to run again, creating Iowa’s first open gubernatorial contest since 2006. Republicans have controlled the governor’s office since 2011.

Lahn will now face Democratic State Auditor Rob Sand in November. Sand, Iowa’s only Democratic statewide officeholder, advanced unopposed through the Democratic primary and has built a political profile centered on government accountability and anti-corruption efforts.

Early ratings have suggested the general election could be competitive. The Cook Political Report moved the race from "Lean Republican" to "Toss Up" in April, while Inside Elections has rated the contest "Lean Republican."

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If Sand were to win in November, he would become the first Democrat elected governor of Iowa since Chet Culver’s victory in 2006.