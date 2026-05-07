Trump surprises famously low-profile power player with tribute as she steps out for rare public appearance

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FIRST ON FOX: Susie Wiles, President Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff, received the Independent Women’s Forum’s valor award on Thursday night as the president honored his longtime aide with a surprise video tribute.

"The woman of valor, that is Susie, come to think of it. Not only is Susie the first female chief of staff in American history, she's also one of the best White House chiefs of staff ever in history, I say the best, actually. I'm tremendously grateful for her friendship, loyalty, and support every single day. She's a real professional," said Trump in the video message, which was shared with Fox News Digital, to Wiles on Thursday evening during the ceremony.

The award honors the legacy of Independent Women Forum founder Barbara K. Olson, who was killed in the Sept. 11 attack on the Pentagon, and recognizes women who demonstrate the commitment and courage to advance economic liberty, personal responsibility and political freedom. Trump spotlighted Wiles making history as the first female White House chief of staff, following a long career in Republican politics and key roles in Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns.

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"I am deeply honored to receive the Barbara K. Olson Woman of Valor Award. Her strength, courage, and deep love of our country are inspiring to so many. I have the privilege of serving President Trump, our administration and my dedicated colleagues who fight every day to protect liberty, expand opportunity, and strengthen the lives of American families," Wiles told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"This award is not just a personal honor but a reflection of that shared mission, and I am grateful, humbled, and more committed than ever to continuing that work," Wiles added.

Trump continued in his surprise message during Thursday’s gala that she has been an inspiration while battling cancer.

"It's been especially inspiring to see her courage and toughness in recent weeks as she's been winning a battle with cancer, winning it decisively. It was an early diagnosis, so she's going to be in great shape. Susie played a key role in every one of my campaigns for president, but especially in 2024 or when she helped lead us to perhaps the most consequential election victory in modern times," said Trump.

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"Everything we have done here in the White House has been with her help and her leadership. She's respected by everybody. Every one of these people, they respect Susie. We have a problem. I say go to Susie, we owe her tremendous debt and what she's done is just incredible for our country. Thank you to Susie and congratulations," he added.

In March, Wiles announced she had been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer upon early detection and received a strong prognosis. She said she now joins the many women who have breast cancer and still continue to raise their children, go to work, and serve their communities.

Wiles has been dubbed the "Ice Maiden" by Trump , which he noted in his 2024 victory speech, for her hard-nosed approach to handling politics. Wiles famously avoids the public spotlight, instead working as Trump's behind-the-scenes enforcer from within the White House.

Carrie Lukas, president of Independent Women, said in a statement to Fox News Digital that Wiles is an inspiration and a "powerhouse of getting work done," making her a force in making "America’s future days bright."

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"Wiles was instrumental in securing President Trump’s victory and continues to keep the administration laser-focused on delivering results. Her impact is enormous—even if she rarely seeks the credit—and that’s exactly why it’s so meaningful to honor her," said Lukas.

Wiles is the 19th honoree of the award joining the previous recipients including Miranda Devine, Kimberley Strassel, Janice Dean, Maria Bartiromo, Betsy DeVos, Nikki Haley, Kellyanne Conway, Carly Fiorina, Ayaan Hirsi Ali and Condoleezza Rice.

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She had a show of support from Trump’s administration with several cabinet members in attendance. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Attorney General Todd Blanche, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and FBI Director Kash Patel were all in attendance.

Independent Women's Forum, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was founded in 1992, presenting itself as an alternative to mainstream feminist groups.