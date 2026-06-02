Missing GOP congressman vows he's 'more energized than ever' to return to Washington

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Rep. Tom Kean Jr., R-N.J., said Tuesday he is "more energized than ever" and plans to return to in-person work "within a matter of weeks," issuing a new statement after months away from Capitol Hill because of an undisclosed medical issue.

Kean, who represents New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District, has been absent from Congress for months while dealing with undisclosed health issues keeping him away from Washington and the campaign trail. Kean said in April that he was addressing a "personal medical issue," but he has not publicly disclosed the nature of the issue.

"Serving the people of this district is the honor of my life. Every day, I wake up determined to build on the results I have delivered for New Jersey families such as lowering costs, restoring the SALT deduction, funding our law enforcement, helping veterans, standing with Israel, strengthening our economy, and making government work better," Kean said in a statement Tuesday, amid growing scrutiny over his absence.

REP. TOM KEAN JR. SAYS HE EXPECTS TO RETURN TO CONGRESS 'IN THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS' AFTER MISSING 100 VOTES

Kean has not cast a vote since March 5, according to The New York Times. House voting records also listed Kean as "Not Voting" on a May 21 roll call vote.

"I am optimistic about the road ahead, and ready to earn the support of voters in every corner of the district," Kean continued. "I am more energized then ever to keep fighting for the people of New Jersey's 7th District. Right now I am focused on my recovery and under the advice of healthcare professionals I will transition from virtual work to in person work within a matter of weeks. At that time I will be completely transparent as to the nature of my medical condition."

Kean added that he "understand[s] the need for transparency on this matter" and looks forward to sharing his experience with the public.

DEMOCRAT TINA SHAH CALLS TRANSGENDER HEALTHCARE FOR CHILDREN A 'NO-BRAINER' IN COMPETITIVE NJ HOUSE RACE

Ahead of Kean's Tuesday primary election, during which he ran unopposed, President Donald Trump endorsed the New Jersey Republican.

Trump praised Kean in a Truth Social post Monday night, describing him as a strong supporter of the president's "America First Agenda," adding the New Jersey Republican is "working tirelessly" on border security, crime, the economy, taxes, energy, veterans and Second Amendment issues.

"Tom Kean has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election," Trump concluded, telling people to get out and vote.

Trump’s support remains one of the most powerful forces in Republican primaries, with candidates across several states openly competing for his backing ahead of key contests. His endorsement of Kean signals the White House and GOP leaders are still lining up behind the incumbent as Republicans fight to defend their narrow House majority this fall.

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Four Democrats — Rebecca Bennett, Michael Roth, Tina Shah and Brian Varela — were competing for the nomination to face Kean in November, but Bennett edged them out Tuesday night during the Democratic primary.

The Associated Press described Bennett as a former Navy helicopter pilot, Roth as a former Small Business Administration official, Shah as an intensive care doctor and Varela as a businessman, with each candidate raising seven figures as Democrats target Kean’s battleground seat.