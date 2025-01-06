Expand / Collapse search
Trump Transition

Trump chief of staff pledges no 'drama' or second-guessing in White House

'Anyone who cannot be counted on to be collaborative ... isn't working in the West Wing,' Wiles says

By David Rutz Fox News
Published
Incoming Trump White House chief of staff Susie Wiles said in an interview published Monday there would be no tolerance for "drama" or self-centered infighting under her watch.

Wiles, who will be the first woman to ever hold the powerful role, told Axios that she wasn't going to welcome showboaters into the White House, which was plagued by leaks during the first term of President-elect Donald Trump.

"I don't welcome people who want to work solo or be a star," Wiles told Axios in an email. "My team and I will not tolerate backbiting, second-guessing inappropriately, or drama. These are counterproductive to the mission."

"To my core, I believe in teamwork," she added. "Anyone who cannot be counted on to be collaborative, and focused on our shared goals, isn't working in the West Wing."

Susie Wiles

Susie Wiles served as the Trump campaign's co-manager in 2024 and was credited with keeping it focused. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

She added that while the first Trump term had major achievements, she hoped his second run in office would not be plagued by "sand in the gears" like "impeachment attempts and other witch hunts."

"We are off to a fast start with congressional work, hiring the best people, preliminary discussion with heads of state, fine-tuning his policy agenda, and planning for the first 100 days," she told Axios.

The agenda, she says, includes "rolling back redundant and burdensome regulations, keeping taxes low, cutting government waste through DOGE [the new Department of Government Efficiency], and most importantly, sealing the border and deporting criminals who are in this country illegally."

Wiles praised Biden chief of staff Jeff Zients for his work on the transition, calling him "very professional."

Susie Wiles and Donald Trump

Donald Trump greets his campaign manager Susie Wiles (L) during an election night event at the West Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on November 6, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) (Jim Watson)

Wiles' boss, however, had less kind words for President Biden in an interview with Hugh Hewitt on Monday.

"They talk about a transition, they're always saying they want to have a smooth transition of party to party, of government," he said. "Well, they're making it really difficult. They're throwing everything they can in the way, they're giving out trillions of dollars in nonsense, in Green New Deal crap, that isn't worth a damn thing."

Wiles earned the powerful chief of staff role from Trump after her work as co-manager of his winning 2024 campaign, which was widely seen as the most disciplined of his three presidential bids.

Trump and co-campaign manager Chris LaCavita saluted Wiles on election night for her work on the successful run, which saw Trump become just the second president in history to win non-consecutive terms. 

Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump hopes to have a less leaky White House in a second term. (Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SARAH MEYSSONNIER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) (Sarah Meyssonnier)

True to her preference to stay out of the spotlight, she declined Trump's offer to speak to supporters during his victory speech.

Fox News Digital's Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.

David Rutz is a senior editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @davidrutz.

