Trump chief of staff pledges no 'drama' or second-guessing in White House

Incoming Trump White House chief of staff Susie Wiles said in an interview published Monday there would be no tolerance for "drama" or self-centered infighting under her watch.

Wiles, who will be the first woman to ever hold the powerful role, told Axios that she wasn't going to welcome showboaters into the White House, which was plagued by leaks during the first term of President-elect Donald Trump.

"I don't welcome people who want to work solo or be a star," Wiles told Axios in an email. "My team and I will not tolerate backbiting, second-guessing inappropriately, or drama. These are counterproductive to the mission."

"To my core, I believe in teamwork," she added. "Anyone who cannot be counted on to be collaborative, and focused on our shared goals, isn't working in the West Wing."

She added that while the first Trump term had major achievements, she hoped his second run in office would not be plagued by "sand in the gears" like "impeachment attempts and other witch hunts."

"We are off to a fast start with congressional work, hiring the best people, preliminary discussion with heads of state, fine-tuning his policy agenda, and planning for the first 100 days," she told Axios.

The agenda, she says, includes "rolling back redundant and burdensome regulations, keeping taxes low, cutting government waste through DOGE [the new Department of Government Efficiency], and most importantly, sealing the border and deporting criminals who are in this country illegally."

Wiles praised Biden chief of staff Jeff Zients for his work on the transition, calling him "very professional."

Wiles' boss, however, had less kind words for President Biden in an interview with Hugh Hewitt on Monday.

"They talk about a transition, they're always saying they want to have a smooth transition of party to party, of government," he said. "Well, they're making it really difficult. They're throwing everything they can in the way, they're giving out trillions of dollars in nonsense, in Green New Deal crap, that isn't worth a damn thing."

Wiles earned the powerful chief of staff role from Trump after her work as co-manager of his winning 2024 campaign, which was widely seen as the most disciplined of his three presidential bids.

Trump and co-campaign manager Chris LaCavita saluted Wiles on election night for her work on the successful run, which saw Trump become just the second president in history to win non-consecutive terms.

True to her preference to stay out of the spotlight, she declined Trump's offer to speak to supporters during his victory speech.

