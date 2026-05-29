Montana Senate showdown emerges as Trump-backed Republican faces independent challenge

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The race to replace a political titan from the Treasure State has taken shape with three challengers who will square off in November.

What was expected to be an easy path to victory in Montana was shaken up earlier in 2026. Now, three new faces — former U.S. District Attorney Kurt Alme, ex-University of Montana President Seth Bodnar and former Montana state Rep. Reilly Neill — are all headed to the big stage in November.

Republican Sen. Steve Daines' sudden exit from his reelection campaign opened up the race in ruby-red Montana.

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Now, it’s a three-way battle between his chosen successor, an insurgent independent candidate and a former state legislator.

Alme has a home field advantage given the groundwork Daines laid throughout his political career, turning Montana from a purple to ruby red bastion for the GOP.

But Alme hasn’t run for statewide office before. He was tapped twice by President Donald Trump to serve as U.S. District Attorney in Montana and had a stint in Gov. Greg Gianforte’s administration.

And he’s leaning into Trump’s backing, along with the endorsements of Daines and Sen. Tim Sheehy, R-Mont., to make his case to voters.

"We think that the Republican platform — and certainly President Trump’s approach to governing — is a winner in Montana," Alme told Fox News Digital in March. "And we think that if we stick to our conservative roots, we’re going to perform well against anyone."

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His opponents, however, have both been critical of the circumstances that led to his entering the race.

Daines, just as the candidate filing deadline in Montana was nearing its end, opted to drop out of the race. Then Alme stepped in almost immediately, a move that drew accusations that Daines tried to rig the Republican primary in the state.

Bodnar charged in a statement after collecting the needed signatures to make it on the ballot that "D.C. insiders tried to rig this election in March by installing a handpicked candidate who will do their bidding.

"Our campaign has spent months building a political movement of Montanans who want the chance to send leaders to Washington who will always put Montana first," Bodnar said. "I will never pay allegiance to party bosses or political elites, and I will work every day until Election Day to earn the vote of every Montanan."

Bodnar, who has similarly not run for public office, is leading all candidates in fundraising.

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His latest financial filing showed the independent raised over $754,000 since March for a total of $2 million since entering the race. Neill raised $294,000 during the same period, gaining an edge on Alme, who raised $259,000.

Given the GOP’s grip on the state, which Trump has won by double digits in each election he’s run, Bodnar and Neill both face an uphill battle.