Biden crashes Jill’s book tour with awkward ‘love’ question that leaves viewers cringing

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Former first lady Jill Biden was interrupted by a surprise appearance from former President Joe Biden during a New York stop promoting her memoir Tuesday, leading to an awkward exchange with moderator Whoopi Goldberg that quickly drew reaction online.

"Joe has a question. Like you couldn't ask it later," joked Jill Biden as the former president emerged from the audience.

"Who do you love most in the whole world?" asked Joe Biden.

"Whoopi," the former first lady responded, laughing.

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The former president was seen shrugging after his wife's quip.

Jill Biden has been touring the country to promote her memoir, "View from the East Wing," revealing new details about her relationship with her husband.

The former first lady is striking a markedly different tone from her previous staunch defense of her husband during his disastrous 2024 re-election run, recently saying during the book tour that she feared he was suffering from a medical issue during his June 2024 debate against President Donald Trump.

"I wasn’t horrified, I was frightened," Jill Biden recalled. "I had never, ever seen Joe like that before or since. I don’t know what happened. As I watched it, I said, ‘Oh my God, he’s having a stroke.’ It scared me to death," she said.

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Social media users quickly lambasted the Bidens for the awkward exchange with Whoopi Goldberg, weighing in on the couple’s relationship and sharing their thoughts on the former president’s health.

"Staged and still sad," said one user on X.

"So painful to watch," wrote a user.

"The dementia is kicking in hard," a user jabbed.

"The man ran the free world for four years and still needs verbal reassurance at a book signing," wrote one person.

"I'd like to think that he just wandered in and wasn't actually invited to the event," poked a user.

"How embarrassing," commented an X user.

JILL BIDEN SHOULD HAVE TO ANSWER FOR 'COVER UP' OF FORMER PRESIDENT'S DECLINE, WHITE HOUSE SAYS

The veteran lawmaker served in the U.S. Senate for 36 years before becoming vice president under President Barack Obama, serving two consecutive terms.

His political career came to an abrupt end at the height of his re-election campaign when he suspended his bid following intensified scrutiny of a series of verbal missteps and public gaffes.

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Fox News Digital reached out to the Office of Jill and Joe Biden for comment.