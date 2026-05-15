Trump leaves China with breakthroughs — and unfinished business on Xi’s biggest fights

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President Donald Trump returned from his high-stakes summit in China with President Xi Jinping touting trade progress and warmer ties, but several of the biggest pressure points in the U.S.-China relationship — from trade and Taiwan, to AI and human rights — appeared to end without firm public breakthroughs.

"We had a great stay. It was an amazing period of time. President Xi’s an incredible guy. We’ve made a lot of great trade deals," Trump said Friday aboard Air Force One while returning to the White House.

The trip gave Trump several economic talking points, including potential Chinese purchases of Boeing aircraft, U.S. soybeans and American energy, but public readouts and Trump's recent remarks show some major questions went unresolved.

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Taiwan

During the summit, Xi warned that mishandling the Taiwan issue could lead to "clashes and even conflicts" between the two countries.

Trump said "he heard [Xi] out" on Taiwan, adding, "He does not want to see a fight for independence because that would be a very strong confrontation."

There was no pledge from Beijing to reduce military pressure or any visible easing of the core Taiwan dispute.

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Lawmakers have pressed Trump over Taiwan’s security and U.S. arms sales to the island, though Washington does not formally recognize Taiwan as a sovereign state and maintains a longstanding "One China" policy.

"We’ve had it for thousands of years. And then, at a certain period of time, they left that they were going to get it back. They had the Korean War. A lot of things happened and all this. But no, yeah — Taiwan, he feels very strongly. I made no commitment either way," Trump said, referring to Xi’s view of Taiwan and Beijing’s historical claim to the island.

A White House official said Trump is expected to decide soon whether to move forward with a new Taiwan arms package, pointing to his December 2025 approval of $11.1 billion in arms sales to Taiwan and arguing that his record remains consistent with decades of U.S. policy.

The official also noted that Trump approved more Taiwan arms sales during his first term than any previous president, and said his first-year total in the second term exceeded the full amount approved during former President Biden’s four years in office.

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Human Rights

The cases of jailed Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai and detained house-church pastor Ezra Jin loomed over the summit, with Trump saying Xi is "giving very serious consideration" to releasing Pastor Jin, though Lai’s future may be less certain.

"That’s a tougher one. I did bring it up. It’s a tough one for him. It’s a tough one," Trump said. "He said Jimmy Lai is a tough one for him to do. You know, he went through a lot — right and wrong, he went through a lot. So he told me that would be a tough one. He said he’s going to strongly consider the pastor."

Jin, also known as Ezra Jin Mingri, is a Chinese house church pastor whose family and advocates have urged Washington to press Beijing for his release. Lai is a British citizen, Hong Kong media tycoon and pro-democracy activist who has been jailed under Hong Kong’s national security law.

The two are often linked in coverage focused on human rights, freedom of the press, and China’s crackdown on dissent.

Neither case appeared to produce a public release commitment before Trump departed Beijing.

Lai’s daughter, Claire, commended Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for their "continuous commitment to freeing my father and securing his freedom" during an appearance on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Friday.

"Of course, the dream was that he would fly back with my father this time, but I am still extremely confident that he is the president and this is the administration that will secure my father’s freedom," Lai said.

AI and Tech Race

China’s AI advances remain a major concern for U.S. policymakers and technology leaders as Washington weighs how to preserve its edge in advanced chips, computing power and export controls without accelerating Beijing’s push to build domestic alternatives.

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Trump said on Air Force One that discussions about chips did not come up.

U.S. officials said China continues to weigh whether to buy advanced U.S. chips or accelerate domestic alternatives, while Trump said the two sides discussed the possibility of AI guardrails.

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"As to whether the Chinese are going to buy [U.S. chips] or not, they’re making their own determinations," U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said Friday on Bloomberg TV.

"They’re very committed to domestic production. They often see U.S. high tech as a threat to them. If we’re ahead of the game on AI chips, sometimes they feel that can stop their own growth," he added.

Trump said China may "want to try and develop their own" chips.

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Trade and tariffs

At the final meeting between the two leaders, Trump touted what he called "fantastic trade deals" during the summit.

Trump said China agreed to purchase 200 Boeing planes and expressed interest in buying as many as 750 once the first deliveries are completed.

While few details have been released regarding the specific agreements reached, Trump also said agricultural deals were pledged while at the same time stating tariffs were not discussed.

"The farmers are going to be very happy. They’re going to be buying billions of dollars of soybeans," Trump said.

The president added during a gaggle on Air Force One during his trip home that he and Xi did not discuss tariffs during the meetings, even though such duties have served as one of Trump’s central tools for pressuring Beijing on trade.

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"We didn't discuss tariffs - I mean they're paying tariffs. They're paying substantial tariffs," he said at one point.

The talks come as Trump’s tariff agenda faced a setback after a Supreme Court ruling limited his use of emergency powers to impose duties, which cut directly into one of his preferred tools for pressuring Beijing.

Trump also suggested an energy deal was close, saying China could begin buying oil from Texas, Louisiana and Alaska.

"They’re going to go to Texas. We’re going to start sending Chinese ships to Texas and to Louisiana and to Alaska. And I think that was another thing that was agreed to. That’s a big thing," Trump said.

Iran was an area where Trump could point to a clearer diplomatic win, saying Xi told him China would not provide military equipment to Tehran and that both leaders agreed Iran cannot obtain a nuclear weapon.

But broader concerns remain over Beijing’s economic support for Iran through oil purchases, dual-use exports and intermediary networks.

China remains a major buyer of Iranian crude despite U.S. sanctions.

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Trump said that Xi and his wife will visit the U.S. in September.