Donald Trump details 'most exciting part' of China trade agreement

After marking the first 100 days of his second term, President Donald Trump is showing no sign of slowing down as his administration rakes in more historic accomplishments, including a trade truce with China.

"I've been busy, but I've enjoyed it because we're getting things accomplished. We're getting things done," Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday.

Trump spoke about a number of his administration's major accomplishments over the past week during an interview on "Hannity" while en route to Saudi Arabia. One of the most consequential was a tariff trade agreement with the Chinese.

The arrangement was arguably the most significant development stemming from the trade negotiations, Trump told reporters Monday at the White House . Plans have yet to be finalized and "papered," but Trump said that China is on board with the agreement.

The agreement with China, announced early Monday, came after talks were held between U.S. and Chinese officials over the weekend in Geneva, Switzerland.

"They had a deal pretty much from the beginning," Trump said on "Hannity," noting that one of the "most exciting" promises of the agreement is that the U.S. is trying to "open up" China.

"Many years ago, we opened up the USA. Now it's time for China to open up, and that's part of our deal. And we're going to open up China. To me, that's the most exciting part," Trump said.

The trade truce implements a 90-day cooling-off period between the world's two largest economic superpowers, bringing a temporary end to their tariff war that last month triggered a massive financial market sell-off. During this period, the tariffs announced against China on April 2 will be cut by 24 percentage points while retaining the remaining ad valorem rate of 10% from that announcement, according to a joint statement by the Trump administration and China.

