Trump says anti-fraud efforts are uncovering billions in waste, claims savings could balance budget

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President Donald Trump on Wednesday touted Vice President JD Vance's anti-fraud efforts and claimed Republicans are uncovering enough government fraud to potentially balance the federal budget, while accusing Democrats of resisting investigations because they are "in on the act."

In a Truth Social post, Trump praised Vance and Republican officials for what he described as a nationwide effort to identify fraud and waste in government spending.

"Vice President JD Vance and Republicans are doing a great job hunting down Fraud in the various States," Trump wrote. "Billions of Dollars is being found, and we've just started!"

Trump's comments come as the administration has sought to highlight anti-fraud efforts led by Vance. In April, Fox News Digital reported that Vance's newly created anti-fraud task force had identified nearly $6.3 billion in government contracts believed to be tied to potentially fraudulent businesses.

Officials said nearly 400 businesses would be required to prove they had legitimate operations and physical addresses.

JD VANCE'S TASK FORCE FLAGS NEARLY $6.3B IN GOVERNMENT CONTRACTS GOING TO POTENTIALLY FRAUDULENT BUSINESSES

The president argued that the amount of fraud being uncovered could have major implications for federal spending and taxes.

"If we found it all, we would literally be able to balance the Budget, and simultaneously reduce Taxes, cutting them even more than I have already done, which is a RECORD!" Trump wrote.

Trump did not provide evidence that fraud findings identified by Republicans would be sufficient to eliminate the federal deficit. While the president argued uncovering fraud could eventually balance the budget, the administration has not publicly released figures showing identified fraud totals approaching the size of the annual federal deficit.

BESSENT SAYS MINNESOTA FRAUD RECOVERY COULD HELP FUND TRUMP’S $1.5T DEFENSE PLAN

The anti-fraud task force was established by executive order in March, and is chaired by Vance. The administration has said the initiative is designed to identify fraud, waste and abuse across federal programs and government contracts as part of a broader effort to reduce spending and strengthen oversight.

Trump also sharply criticized Democrats, saying he was surprised efforts to uncover fraud had not received bipartisan support.

"Amazingly, Dumocrats are fighting us all the way," Trump wrote. "This is something that I am surprised at, because I thought this would be a Bipartisan effort."

JD VANCE WARNS BLUE STATE OFFICIALS COULD FACE PRISON OVER BILLION-DOLLAR FRAUD EPIDEMIC

Trump went on to suggest Democrats may oppose such investigations because they have a vested interest in preventing further discoveries.

"It's looking like they're in on the act," Trump wrote.

The president further claimed Democrats do not want Republicans to uncover what he described as "Hundreds of Billions of Dollars of FRAUD!"

Trump later compared Democratic opposition to anti-fraud efforts with several other issues that have become central themes of his political messaging, including transgender athletes competing in women's sports, mail-in ballots, voter identification requirements and proof-of-citizenship requirements for voting.

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The administration has made rooting out waste, fraud and abuse a recurring focus of its messaging as it seeks to reduce government spending and defend broader fiscal policy initiatives.

Democrats have argued Republicans frequently conflate fraud, waste and policy disagreements when discussing federal spending reductions and have questioned whether projected savings touted by the administration can ultimately be realized.