Former National Security Advisor John Bolton to plead guilty to retaining classified information: sources

Constitutional attorney Mark Smith joins 'Fox News Live' reacting to President Donald Trump's decision to commute the sentence of George Santos and the indictment of former National Security Advisor John Bolton.
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Former White House national security advisor John Bolton will plead guilty to retaining classified information, two sources confirmed to Fox News Digital on Thursday.
Authorities raided Bolton's home and office after an indictment in August of last year.
This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.
Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.