Conservatives erupt after Al Green melts down during viral clash: 'Unhinged lunatic'

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Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, a Democratic member of Congress known for his repeated attempts to impeach President Donald Trump, sparked blacklash online after accusing Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin of racism.

When Mullin began defending himself, Green cut him off.

"Shut up," Green barked.

The moment immediately drew condemnation online with the Republican National Committee's official X account, reposting a clip of the interaction, calling it "UNHINGED."

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The moment and reactions to it underscore how many of Green’s theatrical stunts to protest the Trump administration have turned into online sensations, drawing questions of where effective pushback to the administration begins and at what point it runs the risk of inflaming unwanted attention.

Green, 80, recently lost a primary election to newcomer Rep. Christian Menefee, D-Texas, when a new redistricting map put the two Democratic lawmakers on a collision course to represent Texas’ 18th Congressional District.

Green has positioned himself as one of the party’s most consistent adversaries of the Trump administration, having spearheaded at least six different impeachment efforts and calling on other Democrats to more visibly resist the president’s agenda.

Earlier this year, Green was removed a second time from a State of the Union Address for displaying a sign reading "black people aren’t apes."

In Wednesday’s hearing, Green noted that then-Senator Mullin had been one of many Republicans who tried to snatch away his sign.

"A racist would depict people of color as apes. A racist would take offense at a peaceful protest. This was a peaceful protest, Mr. Secretary," Green said, holding up a photo of the moment.

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After Mullin tried to interject, Green continued to ask that Mullin be silenced. When Mullin continued, the congressman tried to ask the Republican chair to force Mullin’s compliance.

"Reclaiming my time. Ask him to shut up. It’s my time. Tell him to shut up," Green said.

Benny Johnson, a political commentator, blasted Green's attempt to block Mullin's response in his own post to X.

"This is the modern Democratic Party in one clip. Green's response? 'Shut up, up, up, up. Shut up.' No respect. No argument. No facts. No substance. Just "shut up" and a temper tantrum. This is all they have left," Johnson said.

The Libs of TikTok, a conservative influencer account, similarly called the moment an embarrassment for Democrats.

"Rep. Al Green (D) has a complete MELTDOWN, calling DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin a "racist" before telling him to "SHUP UP" Thank God this unhinged lunatic was voted out," the account wrote.

Eric Daugherty, another conservative media personality, also celebrated an impending end to Green's time in Congress.

"Insufferable Rep. Al Green (D) just went on a BERSERK RANT and DHS Sec. Mullin took NO BS," Daugherty wrote. "Al Green just lost his House seat. GOOD RIDDANCE!"

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After a moment, Homeland Security Chairman Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., gaveled the room into silence.

"No — the gentleman will suspend," Garbarino said. "There will be no addressing anyone’s character in a negative way."

Before the hearing got going again, Mullin got in one last jab at Green.

"Evidently, his constituents heard enough of him because they voted him out," Mullin said.

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After being instructed to stay away from making attacks of character during the hearing, Green continued with his remarks.

"I will speak into the microphone so that I may be heard. I ask that any person who desires to interrupt me shut up," Green said one last time.