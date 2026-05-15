Trump touts ‘fantastic trade deals’ in final Xi meeting amid tariff standoff

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President Donald Trump held his final meeting with Chinese President Xi touting a big win on one of the central focuses orf the high-stakes summit after the two leaders held a bilateral tea at the Zhongnanhai compound.

"This has been an incredible visit," Trump said to reporters. "I think a lot of good has come of it, and we've made some fantastic trade deals. Great for both countries."

The announcement comes against the backdrop of a yearslong tariff standoff between the U.S. and China, with Trump arguing aggressive duties are needed to force fairer trade terms while Beijing has repeatedly pushed back. While it is unclear which deals were reached, it was shared that China agreed to order 200 Boeing jets.

TRUMP MEETS US AMBASSADOR TO CHINA AS TENSIONS FLARE AHEAD OF XI SHOWDOWN

U.S. Ambassador to China David Perdue, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, War Secretary Pete Hegseth, and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer were present for the meeting.

America’s top business leaders traveled with Trump to Beijing and met with Premier Li Qiang Thursday to discuss U.S.-China economic and trade cooperation.

"China is willing to work with the United States to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, strive for more positive outcomes, achieve mutual success and promote common prosperity, and better benefit the people of both countries and the world," reads a press release about the meeting from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

TRUMP AND CHINA CLOSE IN ON TRADE DEAL AFTER PRODUCTIVE TALKS, BESSENT SAYS

The ministry stressed that both countries should "meet each other halfway" and "safeguard bilateral economic and trade relations."

The White House and Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment on the matter.

During an interview Thursday with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Trump said China was interested in investing "hundreds of billions of dollars" alongside the American business leaders visiting Beijing.

"Those business people are here to make deals and to bring back jobs," Trump said.

TRUMP PUSHES XI ON TRADE AFTER SUPREME COURT RULING DENTS KEY CHINA PRESSURE TOOL

A major piece of Trump’s "America First" agenda has focused on leveling the global trade playing field by holding other countries accountable for trade deficits. One of his first moves after returning to office was rolling out the "Liberation Day" tariffs in April 2025, which were designed to serve as leverage in trade negotiations while also generating new revenue.

Tariffs have been at the center of Trump’s China strategy since his first term, when he imposed duties on Chinese imports and Beijing retaliated with tariffs of its own. The fight has remained one of the defining pressure points in the relationship between the world's two largest economies.

Trump’s first visit in 2017 produced more than $250 billion in announced commercial deals and cooperation pledges, but it did not prevent trade relations from deteriorating in 2018.

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Most notably, Trump announced a $12 billion deal for cellphone chips from Qualcomm and $37 billion for Boeing commercial jets, AP reported at the time.

Trump said that Xi and his wife will visit the U.S. in September.