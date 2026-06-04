SEE IT: House floor erupts after GOP lawmaker accuses Tlaib of Hezbollah ties

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The House floor erupted into chaos Wednesday after Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio, accused Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., of having ties to terrorist groups, including Hezbollah.

The shouting match came during a heated debate over a resolution that would force President Donald Trump to withdraw U.S. forces from Lebanon. Tlaib, a progressive lawmaker and member of the Squad, is expected to force a vote on the measure Thursday, arguing that the United States should not assist Israel’s war in Lebanon.

Her resolution does not mention Hezbollah, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization in Lebanon and a proxy force of the Iranian regime. Republicans seized on the omission, arguing the measure would aid Hezbollah and that its supporters were acting as the group's "proxies."

"Hezbollah is a terrorist organization ... and its members are butchers that you like to hang out with to a certain extent," Miller said on the House floor Wednesday evening, referring to Tlaib.

REP RASHIDA TLAIB MOVES TO BLOCK US OPERATIONS IN LEBANON BUT IGNORES HEZBOLLAH

When Tlaib responded by yelling, Miller retorted, "Are we getting a little emotional?"

Tlaib then responded, "That is an attack on my character," and demanded that Rep. Jay Obernolte, R-Calif., the presiding chair, rule that Miller’s remarks were out of order.

Obernolte ultimately struck the Ohio lawmaker’s words from the record after the House floor was frozen for more than an hour while lawmakers deliberated.

Miller was barred from speaking on the House floor for the rest of Wednesday.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast, R-Fla., then delivered a statement on Miller’s behalf, saying, "Yes, I said it. I own it, and I stand by it."

Mast also attempted to enter materials into the record about Tlaib’s alleged association with terrorist groups, but the Michigan Democrat objected. The documents included a Fox News Digital story from 2023 reporting that Tlaib was a member of a private Facebook group that glorified Hamas’ Oct. 7 invasion of Israel.

TRUMP URGED TO LOOK INTO US FUNDING OF LEBANESE ARMY AMID ACCUSATIONS OF ITS TIES TO HEZBOLLAH

Tlaib’s resolution targeting U.S. forces in Lebanon is likely to die on the House floor Thursday amid bipartisan opposition. The measure is expected to divide Democrats, and it is unclear how House Democratic leadership will vote.

GOP lawmakers have also argued the resolution is "dangerous" because it could affect U.S. military operations in the country to protect the American embassy in Beirut and train the Lebanese Armed Forces to fight Hezbollah.

Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., a co-sponsor of the resolution, did not answer directly when asked by Mast whether she would like to see U.S. forces stay in the country to help train Lebanon’s army to combat the terrorist group.

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"He's having a different debate here," Ramirez insisted.