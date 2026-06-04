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Politics

SEE IT: House floor erupts after GOP lawmaker accuses Tlaib of Hezbollah ties

Rep Max Miller was barred from speaking for the rest of Wednesday after his remarks were struck from the record

By Adam Pack , Chad Pergram Fox News
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House floor erupts after Republican accuses Rep. Tlaib of Hezbollah ties Video

House floor erupts after Republican accuses Rep. Tlaib of Hezbollah ties

The House floor was thrown into chaos on Wednesday after Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio, accused Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., of Hezbollah ties while debating a Lebanon war powers resolution. (Credit: House of Representatives)

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The House floor erupted into chaos Wednesday after Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio, accused Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., of having ties to terrorist groups, including Hezbollah.

The shouting match came during a heated debate over a resolution that would force President Donald Trump to withdraw U.S. forces from Lebanon. Tlaib, a progressive lawmaker and member of the Squad, is expected to force a vote on the measure Thursday, arguing that the United States should not assist Israel’s war in Lebanon. 

Her resolution does not mention Hezbollah, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization in Lebanon and a proxy force of the Iranian regime. Republicans seized on the omission, arguing the measure would aid Hezbollah and that its supporters were acting as the group's "proxies."

"Hezbollah is a terrorist organization ... and its members are butchers that you like to hang out with to a certain extent," Miller said on the House floor Wednesday evening, referring to Tlaib.

Israeli soldier scanning area while taking cover near Israel-Lebanon border

An Israeli soldier scans the area while taking cover near the Israel-Lebanon border following a Hezbollah drone attack on June 1, 2026. (Jalaa Marey/AFP via Getty Images)

REP RASHIDA TLAIB MOVES TO BLOCK US OPERATIONS IN LEBANON BUT IGNORES HEZBOLLAH

When Tlaib responded by yelling, Miller retorted, "Are we getting a little emotional?" 

Tlaib then responded, "That is an attack on my character," and demanded that Rep. Jay Obernolte, R-Calif., the presiding chair, rule that Miller’s remarks were out of order.

Obernolte ultimately struck the Ohio lawmaker’s words from the record after the House floor was frozen for more than an hour while lawmakers deliberated.

Miller was barred from speaking on the House floor for the rest of Wednesday.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast, R-Fla., then delivered a statement on Miller’s behalf, saying, "Yes, I said it. I own it, and I stand by it." 

Mast also attempted to enter materials into the record about Tlaib’s alleged association with terrorist groups, but the Michigan Democrat objected. The documents included a Fox News Digital story from 2023 reporting that Tlaib was a member of a private Facebook group that glorified Hamas’ Oct. 7 invasion of Israel.

Split of Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Rep. Max Miller

Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio, said he stood by his remarks associating Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., with Hezbollah "butchers." (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)

TRUMP URGED TO LOOK INTO US FUNDING OF LEBANESE ARMY AMID ACCUSATIONS OF ITS TIES TO HEZBOLLAH

Tlaib’s resolution targeting U.S. forces in Lebanon is likely to die on the House floor Thursday amid bipartisan opposition. The measure is expected to divide Democrats, and it is unclear how House Democratic leadership will vote.

GOP lawmakers have also argued the resolution is "dangerous" because it could affect U.S. military operations in the country to protect the American embassy in Beirut and train the Lebanese Armed Forces to fight Hezbollah.

Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., a co-sponsor of the resolution, did not answer directly when asked by Mast whether she would like to see U.S. forces stay in the country to help train Lebanon’s army to combat the terrorist group.

Rep. Brian Mast speaking on Capitol Hill

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., said supporters of the Lebanon war powers resolution are acting as "proxies for Hezbollah." (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc.)

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"He's having a different debate here," Ramirez insisted.

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