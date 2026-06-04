Tulsi Gabbard reveals husband's 'very rare sacral chordoma': 'In a lot of pain' after 7-hour surgery

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Outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, in a heartfelt X post Thursday, revealed her husband Abraham Williams is recovering at home after undergoing nearly seven hours of surgery for what she described as a "very rare sacral chordoma."

"My husband Abraham was diagnosed with a very rare sacral chordoma," Gabbard wrote Thursday on X. "The surgery to remove bone and surrounding tissue lasted almost seven hours and was successful.

"He had a rough night and is in a lot of pain but is finally home resting. Now recovery begins."

Gabbard announced her pending resignation as DNI to support her husband through his battle with "an extremely rare form of bone cancer," as first reported by Fox News Digital last month.

DEMOCRATS, MEDIA SPARK FURY WITH 'DISGUSTING' RESPONSE TO TULSI GABBARD'S DNI RESIGNATION

Gabbard notified President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office in mid-May. Her last day at ODNI was expected to be June 30.

"We’re so grateful for the outpouring of prayers and kind messages from all of you," Gabbard's Thursday post, revealing the precise diagnosis for the first time, concluded. "Our hearts are full."

Trump announced Tuesday he appointing Federal Housing Finance Agency chief Bill Pulte as acting DNI to succeed Gabbard.

TRUMP NAMES BILL PULTE ACTING DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE

"During this period, he will remain Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and Chairman of Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Gabbard assumed office in February 2025 and is a U.S. Army Reserve officer and combat veteran. She previously served in Congress for multiple terms as a Democrat before leaving the party to become an independent and later joining the Republican Party.

Fox News Digital exclusively obtained her formal resignation letter, in which Gabbard says she is "deeply grateful for the trust you placed in me and for the opportunity to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for the last year and a half."

RARE SPINAL CANCER TUMOR REMOVED THROUGH PATIENT’S EYE AT UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL

"Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026," she wrote. "My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer."

Gabbard said her husband "faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months."

"At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle," she said.

I'M 41 WITH A HUSBAND AND CHILD. I HAVE TOO MUCH TO LOSE AND WON'T GIVE UP MY FIGHT AGAINST CANCER

Gabbard added: "Abraham has been my rock throughout our eleven years of marriage — standing steadfast through my deployment to East Africa on a Joint Special Operations mission, multiple political campaigns and now my service in this role."

She wrote that she "cannot in good conscience ask him to face this fight alone while I continue in this demanding and time-consuming position."

Trump responded to the resignation on Truth Social, writing that she "rightfully" wants to support her husband during a tough battle.

'REAL HOUSEWIVES' STAR TEDDI MELLENCAMP HOSPITALIZED WITH MULTIPLE TUMORS ON HER BRAIN

"I have no doubt he will soon be better than ever. Tulsi has done an incredible job, and we will miss her," he wrote.

A sacral chordoma is a rare, slow-growing cancerous bone tumor that develops in the sacrum, the triangular bone at the base of the spine above the tailbone.

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The National Cancer Institute describes chordoma as a rare bone cancer that can develop at the base of the skull, in the spine or at the end of the spine in the sacrum or coccyx.

Fox News' Madison Colombo, Brooke Singman and Robert Schmad contributed to this report.