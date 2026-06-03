Bessent flips script on Dem senator with reminder about his son's past ties to Epstein

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Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., suddenly found himself on the defensive at a budget hearing on Wednesday when, amid levying accusations of the Trump administration’s "corrupt" dealings, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent fired back by bringing Wyden's son's investments into the exchange.

"We would like to hear what Adam Wyden and Jeffrey Epstein talked about," Bessent said, referring to unearthed emails drawing a connection between the senator’s son and the disgraced financier.

"Did your son and Jeffrey Epstein talk about pole dancing as he begged him for money?"

The moment continues the political fallout for the many names associated with Epstein that — despite not amounting to proof of wrongdoing — continue to prompt embarrassment and scandal at even the smallest mention.

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Epstein, a former financier, died while in prison on charges of sex trafficking minors in 2019, leaving behind questions of whether he facilitated illegal sexual encounters for his vast network of rich and powerful figures.

Amid public demands for transparency on the matter, the Department of Justice released troves of documents on Epstein late last year, unveiling a slew of new names with all manner of ties to the infamous figure ranging from purely innocuous to alarming.

Among them, emails surfaced indicating that Adam Wyden, Ron Wyden’s son, went to Epstein, hoping to gain his support for a business venture.

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"Jeffrey, I wanted to thank you for taking the time to meet with me. I thoroughly enjoyed our conversation and hope my passion and dedication for my business came through in the meeting. I live and breathe this business and take my returns, integrity and reputation quite seriously," the younger Wyden said in an email in April 2016.

"I intensely appreciate like-minded individuals and would very much look forward to having you join us at the fund."

The emails came after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution in Florida in 2008.

It’s unclear what the business venture discussed by Adam Wyden and Epstein may have been or what, specifically, had been discussed in their conversations.

Even so, Bessent reminded viewers that the younger Wyden had a history of investing in off-color markets at Wednesday’s hearing.

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"Your son's largest investment position was Rick's Cabaret," Bessent said, referring to a series of strip clubs.

Wyden, who has widely panned the Trump administration and its many officials for their own connections to Epstein, didn’t respond to Bessent’s jabs.